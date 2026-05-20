Reconstruction of war-damaged units accelerated with special mechanisms

TEHRAN- The The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, referring to the damages inflicted on some industrial units of the country during the "Third Imposed War," said: The reconstruction process of damaged units must be pursued with greater speed, and achieving this goal requires coordination between the government and parliament to formulate and grant special authorities and mechanisms.

According to an IRNA report from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak stated in a meeting with the representatives of Isfahan province in the parliament: Isfahan province, as the second most damaged province in terms of the extent of losses caused by the imposed war, has suffered significant damage, and given the prominent industrial position of this province, the most important damage is attributed to the Mobarakeh Steel complex.

Referring to the continuous follow-up on the status of damaged units, he added: The reconstruction of these units requires a set of special authorities, supports, and laws so that the process of revival and return to the production cycle is carried out with greater speed and effectiveness.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, emphasizing the necessity of forming a headquarters for the reconstruction of damaged units, stated: From the very first days of the Third Imposed War, a special headquarters was formed in the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, and through continuous communication with the provinces, the supply status of basic goods and the needs of different regions of the country were monitored and tracked every three hours.

Stating that this action prevented shortages in the market, he noted: At that time, some consumer goods faced a several-fold increase in demand, but production units, by increasing work shifts and enhancing production capacity, managed to meet market demand.

Atabak, referring to the importance of stable supply of goods in the market, reminded: The shelves of shops being full is of strategic importance; because their emptiness does not merely mean a shortage of goods, but can pave the way for widespread consequences and turbulence in the market.

He added: With the cooperation of trade unions and producers, conditions were managed such that basic goods and household needs were supplied and distributed at a desirable level.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade continued: After the damage occurred, the country's conditions entered a new phase, and now some vital sectors require urgent and serious reconstruction. In this regard, two specialized headquarters have been formed for the reconstruction of the steel and petrochemical industries.

He also, referring to the commencement of jihadi actions in the Mobarakeh Steel Complex and its subsidiary companies, stated: From the very first day, specialized meetings were held to assess the status of the steel industry, and now executive and operational actions are being seriously pursued on the path to reconstruction.

Atabak, emphasizing the need to accelerate the reconstruction process of industrial units, said: In some sectors, due to the sensitivity of the situation and the necessity of reducing risk, reconstruction operations have begun without interruption and are being carried out with a jihadi approach.

On May 12, a comprehensive support package for projects and industrial units damaged during the recent wars (the 12-Day War and the Ramadan War), proposed by the Small Industries Deputy of the Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization of Iran (ISIPO) and approved by the organization's Board of Directors (General Assembly of Provincial Companies), has been issued.

According to IRNA reporting from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, this package has been issued in line with the implementation of support policies within the framework of assigned missions, aligned with the Cabinet's support package, the approvals of the Headquarters for Facilitating and Removing Production Barriers, and aimed at supporting production and employment in the country.

Granting extensions for debt payments, settling remaining debts of damaged projects and units located in industrial towns and zones, and accelerating the possibility of operation and commencement of production for damaged projects are among the provisions approved in this support package.

Additionally, damaged units, in order to return to the production cycle and preserve employment, can benefit from facilities and incentives in the area of land allocation or land relocation within the country's industrial towns and zones.

Allocation of land exploitation rights in industrial towns and zones outside of auction with grace periods and long-term installments is another measure allocated to damaged units within the framework of this support package.

Special incentives, including leasing existing ready-made workshops at minimum cost for damaged units producing basic household goods such as food, medicine, hygiene products, and medical equipment, have also been included in this package to help sustain production.

At the same time, Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, stated that businesses which do not lay off workers will receive government facilities, adding that the government will provide 100% support to these production units.

According to an IRNA report, Madanizadeh said in an interview, referring to the fact that during the days of the imposed war we were able to pay employees' salaries: Many businesses and wholesalers conduct their bulk sales in Esfand (late winter), and most of the country's tax revenues are also realized in Esfand. However, since an economic shock had been inflicted on the people in Esfand of last year, we could not impose tax pressure, so measures were taken to forgive or defer tax payments for the general public above a certain income threshold.

The Minister of Economy continued: Many actions were taken in the tax organization and also in customs so that people would have peace during New Year's Eve and the month of Ramadan, which coincided with the days of the imposed war, while economic activities continued to operate.

He said: Although many bank employees were afraid to be present in branches, nevertheless, a large portion of bank employees showed up at their workplaces and bravely served the people.

Madanizadeh added: The same was true in the insurance sector; many truck drivers were worried about cargo insurance during those days, but with the cooperation of insurance companies, the truckers' goods were insured.

The Minister of Economy emphasized: All these actions happened with centralized planning that was managed.

Madanizadeh continued: In the 12-Day War, residential home insurance had been defined for wartime, but during the third imposed war, its promotion was done again so that households interested in insuring their homes could submit their insurance policies.

He said: The top priority of the government's economic team was to ensure that during the war, the goods and services that are basic needs of the people are delivered or provided.

Madanizadeh stated: Our people, with their magnanimity, prevented the kind of panic that occurs during wars in the world, which empties store shelves, from happening in our country.

EF/MA