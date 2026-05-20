Iran to send 27 athletes to 2026 Youth Olympic Games

TEHRAN - Iran's delegation for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal — the first edition of the Games to be held on African soil — is locked in. With 27 athletes qualified across 12 disciplines, the lineup is 99% final just five months out.

Over the 13-day event, participating athletes will compete in 25 sports. Iran's sports delegation — named "Makan Nasiri" — has been finalized with 12 sports. According to the head of the delegation, 27 athletes in these disciplines will travel to Dakar, and there is a 99% chance that no changes will be made to this lineup in the remaining time before the Games.

Delegation chief Hamid Azizi confirmed the quota breakdown has been finalized through the IOC and respective international federations. He praised the training camp structure and financial backing, calling the current conditions "favorable."

On medal prospects, Azizi was measured but not pessimistic. "Predicting medals is tough — but we're not going in empty-handed, either," he said. "We have expectations across multiple disciplines."

He also confirmed that medal-winning athletes will receive bonuses, underscoring the committee's commitment to performance incentives as Iran's young talents prepare to make their mark in Dakar.

The Games, running from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, will feature competition across 25 sports. Iran will field athletes in the following events: