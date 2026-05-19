Pakistani defense minister says renewed war on Iran unlikely

TEHRAN — Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said he believes the war against Iran is unlikely to resume, citing growing opposition within the United States to another military conflict in West Asia.

Speaking on Geo News ’Capital Talk' program on Monday, Asif said Israel is seeking to reignite the conflict and draw Washington deeper into direct military involvement. Still, the US public opinion appears unwilling to support another regional war.

“Israel deeply desires the resumption of the war and wants America to fight alongside it,” Asif said. “I am not a diplomat, but my gut feeling says this war will not happen again.”

His remarks came amid ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with Pakistan playing a mediating role during the current ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

According to reports, the first round of talks — held on April 12 and aimed at ending the conflict — failed to produce a breakthrough. However, diplomatic contacts have continued through Pakistani mediation, with both sides exchanging proposals to establish a framework for future negotiations.

Iran has insisted that any preliminary agreement must include a comprehensive end to hostilities, the lifting of sanctions, compensation for war damages, and a resolution regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has also maintained that discussions surrounding its nuclear program must recognize 'Iran’s legitimate right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes' under an agreed negotiating timetable.

Rejecting President Donald Trump\s claims on resuming the war, Asif stressed that sustained military action would be difficult without broad domestic support in the United States.

“Wars happen when the public supports them. When the public does not support it, a war does not happen,” he said.

The recent US military campaign against Iran and the resulting tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have already sent shockwaves through global energy markets, driving up fuel and household costs in multiple countries, including the United States.

According to the latest polls, Donald Trump's popularity has reached an all-time high due to rising fuel prices in the United States.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics found inflation in April is up 3.8% from a year ago, the highest level in three years. The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.53 as of May 15, according to AAA.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from May 8 to 11 found that 63% of Americans said the financial situation in their household has worsened due to gas price increases, up from 55% in a mid-March poll.

About 75% of people surveyed said they believe the administration bears "at least a fair amount of responsibility" for the spike in gas prices, according to Reuters.

According to a CNN/SSRS poll, 77% of people surveyed said Trump's policies increased their cost of living. Roughly two-thirds of Americans said Trump's policies made the country's economic conditions worse, according to the poll conducted between April 30 and May 4.

According to The Economist, Trump's (un)popularity is closely linked to Americans’ views of the economy. "Most rate it as 'fair' or 'poor.” And more reckon it is getting worse than they believe it is getting better."