New fronts will open if enemy attacks Iran again: Army

TEHRAN- Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia has warned that Iran will open new fronts against its enemies if they launch another attack on the country.

Speaking at a public gathering in Tehran’s Valiasr Square on Tuesday, Akraminia stated that Iran’s enemies have sought to divide the country and believed that by assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as senior military commanders, they could overthrow the Islamic Republic and achieve their ultimate goal of breaking Iran apart. However, he emphasized that the Iranian people responded with strong support.

The army spokesperson also praised the “magnificent achievements” of Iran’s military, noting that the armed forces are treating the current ceasefire period as a continuation of wartime conditions to maintain and enhance their combat readiness.

Addressing Iran’s adversaries, Akraminia asserted that the Islamic Republic cannot be isolated or defeated. “If the enemy acts foolishly again and falls into the trap set by the Zionists by, once more, launching aggression against Iran, we will open new fronts against them using innovative methods and capabilities,” he warned.

He further highlighted Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the situation in this strategic waterway cannot revert to its previous state. He added that the only path forward for Iran’s enemies is to respect the Iranian nation and uphold the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic.