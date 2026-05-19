TEHRAN - A profound geopolitical scandal is unraveling in Baghdad following revelations that the United States weaponized its military presence to deceive Iraqi authorities, directly facilitating the establishment of at least two clandestine Israeli military outposts within Iraq’s borders.

The disclosures, brought to light by Maen al-Jubouri, a former adviser to the Iraqi Defense Ministry, expose a calculated breach of Iraq’s national sovereignty. By exploiting bilateral security agreements and Baghdad’s technical vulnerabilities, Washington effectively provided a "Trojan Horse" for Israeli military operations deep within Iraqi territory.

According to al-Jubouri, the recent discovery of a second alleged Israeli military base in Iraq’s vast desert regions has confirmed what many security analysts long feared: the first discovery was not an isolated incident, but part of a systemic, state-sanctioned deception by the United States.

While al-Jubouri noted that the second outpost was "less shocking" than the first, its existence underscores a deliberate pattern. These bases were strategically imposed on Iraq, capitalizing on the turbulent regional climate and leveraging Iraq’s complex military geography to grant Israeli forces unprecedented, unauthorized access to the heart of the Middle East.

The core of the scandal lies in the sophisticated cover provided by the U.S. military. Iraqi officials were led to believe that the personnel, hardware, and infrastructure in these desert zones belonged exclusively to American forces operating under the mandate of the international coalition.

"Those bases operated under American cover," al-Jubouri revealed. "The equipment, weapons, and cover were clearly American."

Washington systematically exploited its official channels with Baghdad to mask these violations:

Any U.S. military movements were permitted under the guise of specialized, high-level missions coordinated with the General Command of the Armed Forces.

Because these operations were classified as sensitive, top-tier U.S.-Iraqi joint ventures, lower and mid-level Iraqi security and military agencies were entirely locked out of the loop, preventing internal whistleblowers from raising early alarms.

Washington used the broader regional conflict between the U.S.-Israeli axis and Iran to justify high-intensity military movements, misleading Iraqi authorities into believing the operations were standard American defensive measures.

A flagrant breach of Iraqi sovereignty

The establishment of Israeli bases under the nose of the Iraqi government represents a catastrophic violation of sovereignty and international law. While Iraq’s diplomatic and military frameworks do allow for foreign troops under the strict umbrella of the anti-ISIS international coalition, Israel is explicitly excluded from any such agreements. Iraq does not recognize Israel, making the presence of IDF assets on its soil an existential security breach.

The U.S. successfully pulled off this treachery by exploiting a severe technological asymmetry. Iraq’s current lack of advanced radar and airspace surveillance capabilities left the country blind to what was actually being transported into its western deserts. Washington took full advantage of this blind spot, smuggling Israeli assets, weapons, and personnel into the country under the star-spangled banner.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through the political establishment in Baghdad, creating an acute crisis of confidence. Al-Jubouri did not mince words regarding the domestic fallout, stating that the situation has caused severe embarrassment across every tier of the Iraqi state:

It exposes Baghdad as seemingly incapable of policing its own territory or holding its strategic partners accountable, severely weakening its diplomatic standing in the region.

It reveals a critical intelligence failure, showing that the military command structure was effectively blindsided and manipulated by its primary international ally.

By using its military agreements as a shield to establish Israeli outposts, the United States has not only violated the trust of the Iraqi government but has also turned Iraq's desert geography into a launchpad for unauthorized regional shadow warfare.