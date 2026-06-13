TEHRAN — Of all the political fictions staged by Washington over the past two decades, few match the cynicism currently playing out in Baghdad. The United States is orchestrating a fraudulent narrative for a nation whose oil revenues sit in a Manhattan vault, whose airspace has been routinely violated by American and Israeli warplanes, and whose cabinet is subjected to blatant foreign vetoes.

Having utterly failed to neutralize the Iraqi resistance militarily, Washington has pivoted to an asymmetric model of warfare defined by financial strangulation and political subversion.

This coordinated campaign aims to transform Iraq into a strategic buffer zone, fracturing its deep alignment with Tehran to solidify a tightening imperial siege against the Islamic Republic.

Monetary terrorism from Manhattan

The structural foundation of American leverage over Baghdad is a predatory system of financial geography.

Since the 2003 invasion, Iraq’s sovereign oil export revenues have been deposited directly into the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, transforming the wealth of the nation into a colonial cudgel.

This arrangement ensures that every physical cash shipment and international wire transfer requires explicit approval from the United States Treasury.

In early 2026, the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the Resistance Front disrupted shipping routes and caused Iraqi oil output to plummet from four million barrels per day to roughly 1.5 million. Instead of offering stability to an ally, Washington maliciously pulled the financial lever to maximize strain on the state.

By blocking consecutive half-billion-dollar cash shipments and canceling critical energy import waivers, the United States Treasury manufactured an artificial liquidity crisis. This targeted the domestic market by choking the supply of physical dollars flowing into Baghdad.

The deliberate restriction of dollar access triggered immediate volatility in the parallel currency market, widening the spread between official rates and street value. This scarcity rapidly drove up the cost of imported goods, sparked severe domestic inflation for everyday essentials, and engineered an economic contraction.

This remains a textbook siege tactic designed to punish the Iraqi people. By manipulating market stability and inducing economic anxiety, Washington seeks to exploit domestic hardship to extract sweeping political concessions from the Iraqi government.

The selective arithmetic of disarmament

This economic blackmail directly serves the political objective of disarming the factions that protect the nation.

Earlier this year, Washington dispatched the infamous former CENTCOM commander and CIA director, David Petraeus, to Baghdad under the guise of private advisory services.

Petraeus delivered a mafia-style ultimatum to Iraqi officials, declaring that frozen oil revenues would remain blocked unless any faction entering the government completely dissolved its military wing.

This coercion features a blatant sectarian double standard, applied exclusively to Shia factions while completely ignoring armed Kurdish and Sunni units.

It is a targeted campaign to strip Iraq of its primary defense shield against Western, Israeli and Takfiri aggression.

To enforce this agenda, the United States Embassy has engaged in brazen interference during the formation of the new cabinet under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

By shamelessly vetoing ministerial nominees and threatening total financial isolation, Washington has left nine out of 23 ministries deadlocked under acting heads.

Out of five targeted political factions, only two have engaged in ceremonial weapons handovers to secure dollar relief.

Crucially, deeply rooted organizations like the historic Badr Organization have refused to capitulate, maintaining two confirmed cabinet portfolios while holding their ground.

This imperial trap, however, completely miscalculates the structural reality of the popular defense network.

The true backbone of the Iraqi resistance, including Kata’ib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba, and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, has never sought bureaucratic crumbs or administrative ministries. They operate outside this political bazaar.

The weaver of encirclement

The reality on the ground underscores exactly why the resistance refuses to surrender its deterrent power.

Washington has prevented Iraq from achieving independent air-defense capabilities. Throughout the recent war, Iraqi airspace has been treated as an open corridor for Western and Israeli aggression.

Unconfirmed reports have even alleged the existence of clandestine Israeli intelligence hubs or military launchpads embedded within Iraqi territory, including the western desert near al-Nukhaib.

Under these conditions, Washington’s demand for the immediate disarmament of the Popular Mobilization Forces is stripped of any pretense of state-building.

American and Israeli forces have executed unprovoked strikes on Iraqi soil, killing scores of sovereign soldiers and fighters.

The transactional hypocrisy is absolute: Washington bombs the country, fails to respect its territorial integrity, and then demands that Iraqis hand over their defensive shield as the price for releasing their own oil revenue.

This military pressure is now being paired with a corporate offensive, spearheaded by Trump’s Epstein-linked special envoy, Tom Barrack.

Arriving in Baghdad with a real estate background, Barrack represents the transactional arrogance of predatory capitalism.

One of his primary tools may be the proposed “Levant Prosperity Fund,” an economic trap disguised as a development package, designed to bribe Baghdad into strategic submission.

Barrack’s explicit mission is to stitch Iraq, Syria, and Turkey into a Washington-managed security architecture, effectively isolating Tehran and securing regional Israeli hegemony.

But this corporate design fundamentally miscalculates the nature of the movement within Iraq.

Financial blackmail and multi-billion-dollar illusions cannot buy sovereignty and security. Just as direct military occupations collapsed, this financial offensive will unravel against a deeply rooted resistance that refuses to trade its sacred weapons for American dollars.