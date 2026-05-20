Leader highlights role of population growth in national power

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has called for increased efforts to promote the culture of childbearing, saying that the country’s growth as a great and influential power is directly related to the growth of its population.

“Among the valuable achievements of the third Sacred Defense and the great blessing of the nation’s unique uprising, which has become clear to everyone, is Iran’s emergence as a great and influential power,” the Leader wrote in a message issued on the occasion of National Population Day, in response to a letter of condolence and affection from population activists following the martyrdom of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Undoubtedly, the continuation of this situation and reaching a more desirable degree of it is directly related to the issue of population.”

The Leader said the need for population increase is sometimes viewed merely as a way to compensate for past policy shortcomings, Press TV reported.

“With the diligent pursuit of the correct and certain policy of population increase, the great Iranian nation will be able to experience great role-playing and strategic leaps in the future, and take long steps toward creating a new Islamic Iranian civilization.”

He said the late Leader placed a premium on the matter during meetings or correspondence with public and private audiences, and it remains one of the most important strategic matters of the Islamic establishment.

The Leader praised grassroots activists in the field of population and urged them to continue their efforts.

“The increasing efforts of popular activists in the field of population and the promotion of childbearing culture can have a significant impact on securing this bright future,” he wrote.

The National Population Day is observed on May 19 to mark the date the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, announced general policies on population as per the Constitution.

Underscoring the significant role of the population in national authority, the general population policies were announced to compensate for the decrease in population growth and fertility rate over the past years.