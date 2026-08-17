TEHRAN - The unfolding geopolitical fallout from the unprovoked US-Israeli military aggression orchestrated against the Islamic Republic of Iran has exposed profound, irreparable fractures within Washington’s network of international alliances, revealing a unilateral intervention bogged down in strategic failure and desperate miscalculations.

Recent declarations from Washington regarding the scaling down of joint military drills with South Korea—enacted directly in the wake of Seoul’s steadfast refusal to participate in the conflict—underscore the acute isolation facing the White House. Far from the swift, decisive intervention initially envisioned by the architects of the campaign, the aggression has devolved into a protracted entanglement that mirrors the textbook hallmarks of a classic forever war, leaving leadership scrambling for offramps, pointing fingers, and searching desperately for scapegoats.

Prominent international relations scholars, including Professor Robert Kelly of Pusan National University, have highlighted the transparent mechanics behind these developments in statements to Al Jazeera. Commenting on the situation to the Doha-based news network, Kelly noted that Trump’s decision to scale back planned military drills with South Korea is directly linked to his failure to win the war on Iran. Describing the intervention, Kelly stated that "Trump started that war" and expected it to go pretty quickly, anticipating a kind of "drive-by-conflict" similar to previous short-lived maneuvers, only for it to blow up into a massive, slow-motion, tit-for-tat spiral.

Furthermore, Kelly emphasized that the conflict is now beginning to look like what Americans call a "forever war," with Trump "stuck" and searching for someone to blame. Pointing out how US allies have consistently served as convenient instruments for that purpose, Kelly remarked that Trump has attacked NATO similarly in the past. Highlighting Seoul's position, Kelly observed that the South Koreans did not really participate in the war and were not consulted, illustrating the immense struggle leadership faces in trying to extract itself from the quagmire.

Stuck in an escalating spiral of unintended consequences, the US administration has increasingly turned to its traditional playbook of coercion, threats, and recrimination against international partners who decline to endorse unilateral adventures. South Korea’s principled choice to remain outside a conflict that threatens regional peace, energy supplies, and global economic stability has been met with retaliatory administrative maneuvers under the flimsy guise of strategic realignment. This pattern of diplomatic friction is hardly novel; past friction with European allies within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization followed a nearly identical trajectory whenever sovereign nations balked at joining ill-conceived foreign campaigns. By demanding uncritical alignment and punishing non-compliance, Washington demonstrates a fundamental inability to accept multilateral autonomy or respect the legitimate security priorities of its sovereign allies.

The intense friction over joint military exercises highlights an even deeper structural crisis regarding alliance management and regional diplomacy. South Korea, situated in an extraordinarily delicate security environment in East Asia, has zero incentive to embroil itself in a distant, resource-draining conflict in West Asia that directly undermines international law, regional peace, and global stability. Seoul’s refusal to participate in the so-called denuclearization campaign—which serves as a thin diplomatic euphemism for aggressive economic warfare and military pressure against Tehran—reflects a growing global consensus rejecting unilateral militarism and hegemony. Deprived of genuine multilateral support and trapped by the escalating costs of its own policy failures, the US administration continues to hunt for external scapegoats to mask the fundamental miscalculations that plunged the entire region into crisis.

