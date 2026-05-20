Rezvani elected as head of Iran’s Aquatics Sports Federation

TEHRAN – Mohsen Rezvani was elected as head of Iran’s Aquatics Sports Federation for the fourth successive term.

The General Assembly and election was held under the chairmanship of Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian, Deputy Minister for Development of Championship and Professional Sports at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, in Iran’s Olympic Academy.

Rezvani was elected as the president of the federation with 46 votes from assembly members.

Mohsen Samizadeh had served as the federation's caretaker prior to the assembly.

Rezvani, who was elected to the Executive Board of World Aquatics last year, was elected as the federation's president for a fourth consecutive term.