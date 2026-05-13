Iran national football team farewell ceremony held at Tehran’s Enghelab Square

TEHRAN - A farewell ceremony for Iran’s national football team was held at Tehran’s Enghelab Square on Wednesday night, ahead of its departure for the 2026 World Cup.

The event was attended by large crowds of supporters. During the ceremony, a new mural featuring images of the national team players and references to the national anthem was unveiled on the square’s iconic wall.

Men and women, young and old, gathered in the square waving Iranian flags to show their support for “Team Melli” ahead of the global tournament.

Enghelab Square has hosted nightly public gatherings over the past two months since the early days of the U.S.-Israeli aggression.