Iran warns of 'swift and decisive' response to any new aggression

TEHRAN – Iran's Defense Ministry spokesman warned on Tuesday that any new threat or act of aggression would be met with an immediate, decisive, and crushing response.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei Nik told reporters that the United States and Israel must submit to Iran's legitimate rights either on the battlefield or at the diplomatic table. He added that the enemy cannot escape the quagmire it has fallen into unless it recognizes Iran's rights.

"If the enemy fails to accept Iran's demands through diplomacy, there will be further defeats in the military arena," the spokesman stated.

Talaei Nik also noted that the repeated withdrawal of American vessels from the conflict zone reflects the strength and readiness of Iran's Armed Forces, including the IRGC and the Army, to deliver a regret-inducing response to any hostile act.