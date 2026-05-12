2026 Asian Women’s U16 Handball: Iran fall lose to Kazakhstan

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan 38-33 in the 1st AHF Asian Women’s U16 Handball Championship on Monday.

Iran, who had defeated Hong Kong 33-29 in their opening match, will face Uzbekistan in Group A on Wednesday.

The competition takes place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from May 10 to 18.

The championship will also serve as the Asian qualification event for the 1st IHF Women’s U16 Handball World Championship, scheduled to be held from 15 to 24 Oct. 2026.

The top two teams will secure their qualification for the World Championship.