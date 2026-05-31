IRGC unveils new missile-armed assault speedboat

TEHRAN- The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy unveiled its new “Rajab 27th” high-speed assault watercraft in Tehran on Saturday night.

The unveiling ceremony was held on the 90th consecutive night of popular rallies at Tehran’s Enqelab (Revolution) Square, where the military vessel was presented to the Iranian public.

The “Rajab 27th” is a fast-attack watercraft featuring a trimaran hull design, which enhances stability and maneuverability in challenging maritime conditions.

The speedboat is capable of launching two sea-based cruise missiles with a range of 700 kilometers.

The vessel is also designed to conduct operations in sea states with wave heights of up to three meters while maintaining a high degree of maneuverability.

The unveiling of the new speedboat highlights the continued development of the IRGC Navy’s fast-attack and missile-equipped maritime capabilities, which play a key role in Iran’s naval defense strategy and operations in southern waters.

The speedboats are considered one of the most important components of Iran’s asymmetric naval warfare doctrine. Since the 1980s, these fast and highly maneuverable vessels have been developed to counter larger and more technologically advanced naval forces operating in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.

Iranian reports frequently highlight the role of these craft in protecting the country’s territorial waters, securing maritime routes, and deterring foreign military threats. The boats are often equipped with anti-ship missiles, rockets, machine guns, drones, and electronic warfare systems, enabling them to conduct rapid swarm attacks against hostile naval assets.

The operational concept behind these vessels is to exploit speed, maneuverability, and numerical superiority to challenge larger enemy warships, particularly in the confined waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The speedboat fleets are a key element of the country’s deterrence strategy and a symbol of indigenous military innovation.