Iranian people’s street presence prevented enemy’s psychological warfare, culture minister says    

TEHRAN- Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi addressed a massive crowd at Tehran’s Enghelab Square on Saturday night, marking the 90th consecutive day of national resilience, declaring that the Iranian people’s presence in the streets has served as an elixir that amplified bravery across the nation.

Speaking during the ceremony, Salehi paid tribute to the steadfastness of the Iranian people in the face of the US and Zionist regime military and psychological aggression, Mehr reported.

He noted that despite the enemy’s attempts to strike civilian and strategic targets—including Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iranian Navy's Frigate Dena, the Lamerd sports stadium, and various academic centers—the plot to instill widespread public anxiety has utterly failed.

“The enemies sought to create a massive psychological rift and fill the hearts of the people with dread, but their plan backfired,” Salehi told the enthusiastic crowd. “Fear can be like a contagious epidemic, but courage is an elixir. Through these public gatherings, the Iranian people have passed this elixir of bravery to one another, transforming the streets into a scene of unmatched fortitude.”

The minister emphasized that the target of recent attacks on residential areas and vital infrastructure was to break the social fabric of the country through terror. However, he noted that the Iranian society has proven too resilient to succumb. “Street and neighborhood gatherings have ensured that the Iranian community remains united, courageous, and resistant,” he added.

Reflecting on the 90-day milestone of national resistance, Salehi highlighted the participation of all demographics—men, women, children, and the elderly—from the smallest villages to the largest cities. He asserted that the collective presence of the nation in the first 41 days of the conflict, and in the weeks following, completely disrupted the strategic calculations of Iran’s adversaries.

“When the enemies launched their aggression, they believed their military, security, and political assessments were precise enough to bring Iran to its knees,” he remarked. “But the social reality on the ground shattered those plans.”

Salehi particularly highlighted the period immediately following the announcement of the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. He stated that the immediate and continuous presence of the people in the streets prevented any political vacuum from forming.

“From the very day the news was delivered, the people’s presence ensured the country remained stable. The nation felt a sense of being a united community, standing firm and foiling every social and political plot aimed at destabilizing the Islamic Republic,” Salehi concluded.

Since the inception of the Ramadan War and the onset of the brutal aggression of the US and Zionist regime against the Iranian soil, the streets of Iran have been transformed into a perpetual stage for national defiance and collective resilience.

For ninety consecutive days, citizens from all walks of life—spanning from the bustling squares of Tehran to the most remote provincial villages—have maintained a constant, unwavering presence to uphold the country’s sovereignty and honor the blood of its martyrs. This unprecedented grassroots mobilization, which surged in the wake of the heart-wrenching martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has effectively neutralized the enemy's sophisticated psychological operations aimed at fracturing the nation’s spirit.

By reclaiming the public sphere through daily rallies and neighborhood vigils, the Iranian people have not only demonstrated an unyielding resolve but have also ensured that no political or social vacuum could be exploited by foreign adversaries, turning a period of intense military conflict into a historic and ongoing Epic of Endurance.

SAB/