TEHRAN - United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has long cultivated a "tough-guy" persona, but recent leaks and insider accounts reveal a psychological profile far darker than political theater. Hegseth operates on a foundational philosophy that "the most beautiful state a man can achieve is when others fear him."

This report examines how Hegseth has weaponized this ethos, transforming a history of personal cruelty and childhood bullying into a destructive framework that now dictates US military strikes, diplomatic relations, and internal bureaucratic purges at the highest levels of the US government.

From terrorizing classmates to treating the bombardment of foreign civilians as a video game, threatening allied heads of state with assassination, and politically executing the US Director of National Intelligence for refusing to rubber-stamp a war, Hegseth’s tenure has become a masterclass in domestic and international intimidation.

The psychology of intimidation: a macabre childhood origin

To understand Hegseth’s approach to global and domestic policy, one must look at the psychological foundation he laid in his youth. According to leaked accounts from his own bachelor party, Hegseth proudly shared a deeply disturbing childhood anecdote that he considers his "most memorable" experience; a story that perfectly encapsulates his inclination toward psychological and physical torment.

While in the third grade, Hegseth engaged in a physical altercation with a male classmate, punching the boy and knocking out three of his teeth. Showing an alarming level of malice for a child, Hegseth collected the bloody teeth and took them home. Later, when a teacher forced Hegseth to make amends on the victim's birthday, Hegseth invited the boy to McDonald’s, accompanied by a group of his own friends whom he described as fellow "bullies."

In a horrifying twist, Hegseth secretly placed the boy’s three knocked-out teeth inside his burger. When the terrified boy bit down and realized what he was chewing, Hegseth commanded: “These are your own teeth, and you have to eat them.” Under the threat of further violence, the boy swallowed the teeth. Decades later, Hegseth recounted this act of sadistic extortion to his friends not with shame, but with amusement, framing it as a badge of honor.

The gamification of war: Venezuela and the "fun" of civilian casualties

Hegseth’s childhood consumption of video games appears to have dangerously blurred the lines between digital entertainment and lethal military force. This detachment from reality was on full display during recent US military strikes on targets in Venezuela.

According to well-placed military sources, Hegseth treated the US command center like an arcade. Bypassing standard military protocols, the war secretary personally pressed the firing buttons for a significant number of designated targets. His reckless, game-like enthusiasm quickly led to the targeting of civilian assets, including local fishermen who were nowhere near the approved target bank.

The situation grew so perilous that a senior military official had to intervene. Gently grabbing Hegseth’s hand, the officer warned, “Sir, this is not among our targets.” Unfazed by the imminent death of innocent civilians, Hegseth simply smiled and replied, “This is fun.”

This sociopathic approach to warfare is not an isolated incident. Regional observers note that this exact "fun" approach was mirrored in the cowardly, unprovoked American attack on the unarmed Iranian vessel, Dena, an action taken entirely outside any active battlefield.

Diplomatic thuggery: Assassination threats against Qatar

Hegseth’s bullying extends far beyond the battlefield; he has actively imported mafia-style extortion into US diplomacy. According to a recently deleted post by Al-Hadath journalist Sarah Ben Aishouba, citing the Saudi Ambassador to Washington, Hegseth engaged in a highly volatile and threatening phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday, May 25, 2026.

During the call, which centered on Hamas and Iran, the Qatari PM insisted on maintaining diplomatic flexibility regarding Iran's demands and continuing to host Hamas members. Hegseth reportedly flew into a rage. Dropping all diplomatic decorum, the US war secretary verbally assaulted the Qatari leader, issuing a direct assassination threat.

Hegseth told the prime minister: "Remember, if President Trump had not intervened last time and stopped Netanyahu's fundamental plan, you and your tribe would not be in this world right now. If the Qatari government is ungrateful for President Trump's favor, we will have no reason to stop Netanyahu's normal work."

Following this blatant threat of annihilation, the Qatari prime minister abruptly hung up the phone and immediately bypassed Hegseth, lodging a formal complaint regarding the war secretary's behavior directly to President Trump via Steve Witkoff.

Purging dissent in the West Wing: The ouster of Tulsi Gabbard

Hegseth does not reserve his aggression solely for foreign adversaries and allies; he aggressively bullies his own colleagues to enforce ideological compliance. The recent resignation of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is the prime example of Hegseth’s bureaucratic ruthlessness.

While the White House spun Gabbard’s June 30, 2026 resignation as a personal tragedy stemming from her husband’s rare bone cancer, insider timelines reveal she was the victim of a targeted political execution orchestrated by Hegseth.

The conflict ignited during a highly classified Oval Office meeting on February 26, 2026, two days before the US launched military aggression against Iran. When Gabbard objectively reported that there was no evidence Iran was building a nuclear bomb, she shattered the administration's casus belli. Hegseth erupted, aggressively attacking the DNI.

Throughout March and April, as the war intensified, Hegseth launched a relentless war of attrition against Gabbard. When Vice President JD Vance rejected Hegseth’s initial demand to fire her, Hegseth teamed up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to bypass the Vice President entirely. He leaked disparaging claims to the press (resulting in an April 10 Axios report) to publicly undermine Gabbard's loyalty, ultimately forcing Trump to issue a resign-or-be-fired ultimatum on April 16.

Though VP Vance managed to broker a compromise to keep Gabbard until the end of 2026, Hegseth refused to concede. In a lengthy, private meeting with Trump on May 12, Hegseth systematically dismantled the compromise, convincing the President that objective, dissenting intelligence was a "fatal vulnerability." Trump folded, and Gabbard was forced out. The administration cynically capitalized on her husband's tragic medical diagnosis to provide a flawless, unquestionable cover story for Hegseth's successful bureaucratic coup.

Pete Hegseth's tenure as secretary of war reveals a highly dangerous pattern of behavior. He is a man who operates on the fundamental belief that power is derived strictly from inflicting fear. Whether he is forcing a classmate to eat his own teeth, treating the bombing of Venezuelan fishermen as an arcade game, threatening allied heads of state with extermination, or purging the US intelligence community of objective analysts, Hegseth’s approach remains the same. He is not a statesman or a strategic military thinker; he is an institutionalized bully whose unchecked cruelty poses a severe, escalating threat to both the stability of the United States government and the security of the globe.