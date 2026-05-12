Food security of country ensured through agricultural production continuity: minister

TEHRAN- The Minister of Agriculture, emphasizing the role of the private sector in agricultural production, stated that the continuity of production in this sector can sustainably ensure the country's food security.

According to Mehr News Agency from the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, Gholamreza Nouri, the Minister of Agriculture, speaking about reviewing the price situation of basic goods and strategies for market control, said: The majority of the concerns of the members of the parliament were related to product prices and market conditions of basic goods, and it was decided that more detailed investigations be conducted in this regard.

Referring to the price situation in the basic goods market, he added: So far, no significant case of price gouging has been observed in this sector, and price increases are mainly due to rising production costs and higher final product prices.

The Minister of Agriculture continued: Nevertheless, it was emphasized that monitoring should be intensified to prevent any possible price gouging, and regulatory bodies, the disciplinary authority, and the Ministry of Agriculture are active in this area.

Nouri also highlighted the decisive role of the private sector in agricultural production and stated: Approximately 99 percent of the country's agricultural products are produced by the private sector; therefore, it is necessary to create conditions where these activities have economic justification and continuity, so that the country's food security is sustainably ensured.

EF/MA