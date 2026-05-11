Iranian top diplomat holds talks with Saudi, Egyptian, and Dutch counterparts

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has engaged in a new round of high-stakes diplomatic talks with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the Netherlands, focusing on regional developments and ongoing negotiations with the United States.

In a significant display of diplomatic momentum, Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Monday—marking their second call in less than 24 hours. The two ministers discussed key regional issues and the latest status of the US-Iran diplomatic process, which Pakistan is mediating.

According to informed sources, Iran has formally submitted its response to the latest US proposal—aimed at ending the aggression against the Islamic Republic—to Pakistani mediators. The response was given on Sunday, although the proposal details had not been officially released by the time of this report.

Pakistan had previously brokered a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington on April 8, bringing an end to nearly 40 days of joint military aggression by the US and Israel against Iran. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad failed to achieve a breakthrough, but mediation efforts continue.

In parallel diplomatic efforts, Araghchi also held a phone call with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, during which the two exchanged views on bilateral relations and the latest regional and political developments.

Additionally, the Iranian foreign minister spoke by phone with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty. The two officials reviewed regional developments and issues related to the ongoing diplomatic processes between Iran and the United States under Pakistan’s mediation.

The flurry of diplomatic activity underscores Tehran’s efforts to engage with both regional neighbors and European partners amid heightened tensions and ongoing negotiations over its and the regional security.