Ramadan War inflicts $160 Million blow to Iran’s tourism sector

TEHRAN – The Iranian tourism industry has suffered a staggering financial blow totaling 285 trillion rials (approximately $160 million) due to the recent Ramadan War, a senior tourism official announced on Tuesday, highlighting the deep economic and human scars left by the conflict on one of the country’s most promising sectors.

Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpey, the Deputy Tourism Minister, provided a detailed breakdown of the devastation during a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the official, the calculated losses specifically exclude the significant damages sustained by the national aviation industry and airlines, which are expected to be reported separately.

“The Ramadan War hit our hospitality and service infrastructure at a time when we were prepared for peak seasonal activity,” Mohseni Bandpey stated. He noted that the hotel and accommodation sector bore the brunt of the crisis, facing a $112.3 million deficit.

Furthermore, travel agencies and tour operators lost approximately $30.9 million, while the community of professional tour guides suffered a $5.6 million hit to their livelihoods. Other war-impacted tourism activities accounted for an additional $11.2 million in losses.” Beyond the balance sheets, the Deputy Minister revealed a somber human cost to the aggression. He announced that 64 activists from the private tourism sector were martyred at the world-renowned Pasargadae complex—the site of the Tomb of Cyrus the Great—during the hostilities.

This loss of life among those dedicated to preserving and showcasing Iran’s civilizational heritage has sent shockwaves through the industry. “In terms of physical infrastructure, Mohseni Bandpey reported that approximately $3.37 million in direct damage was inflicted across 13 provinces. Moreover, the industry faced a loss of profit or opportunity cost estimated at $23.03 million, as bookings were canceled and international interest waned during the height of the conflict.

” The Deputy Minister emphasized that the timing of the conflict was particularly damaging, as the 12-Day War and Ramadan War coincided with the golden season of Iranian tourism, which includes the Nowruz (Persian New Year) holidays. Historically, this period is the primary source of annual revenue for many local businesses. “War brings hardship to every sector, but tourism is often the most vulnerable,” Mohseni Bandpey remarked.

“However, the resilience of the Iranian people remains unshakable. Despite the threats and the conflict, we recorded over 29 million domestic trips during the Nowruz period, demonstrating that the spirit of travel and cultural connection cannot be easily extinguished.” Concluding his remarks, the official underscored that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts is committed to the recovery of the sector.

“Protecting, safeguarding, and supporting our tourism activists is a fundamental principle for the government. We recognize that these individuals are the frontline ambassadors of our culture, and we will utilize all available national resources to compensate for these losses and revitalize the industry,” he added.

War acts as a catastrophic disruptor for the global tourism industry, a sector that fundamentally relies on the perception of safety, stability, and openness. When conflict erupts, the immediate consequence is typically a total collapse of international arrivals as travel advisories are issued and fear supersedes curiosity.

Beyond the tragic loss of human life and the physical destruction of historical landmarks or hospitality infrastructure, the economic ripple effects are profound; local businesses, from family-run guesthouses to large-scale tour operators, face sudden insolvency, leading to widespread unemployment and the erosion of local livelihoods.

Furthermore, the brand of a destination often suffers long-term psychological damage, as the memory of conflict can linger in the global consciousness far longer than the actual duration of the hostilities, making the path to recovery long and arduous even after peace is restored.

SAB