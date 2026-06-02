Qalibaf warns of direct response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon

TEHRAN— Iran has intensified its warnings against Israel over the continued military campaign in Lebanon, signaling that Tehran may take broader political and strategic measures if attacks on Lebanese territory persist despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a comprehensive ceasefire across the region.

The latest warning came from Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who told Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in a telephone conversation on Monday that Iran has been actively working to stop Israeli military operations in Lebanon in recent days.

Qalibaf stressed that Tehran remains committed to achieving a ceasefire throughout Lebanon, particularly in the south, but warned that continued Israeli attacks could fundamentally alter Iran’s approach.

“If the Zionist regime’s crimes continue, Iran will not only suspend the ongoing talks with the United States but will also stand against the Israeli regime,” he said.

The remarks reflect growing distrust in Tehran over 'repeated violations of ceasefire understandings' that followed the recent US-Israeli war against Iran. Iranian officials have increasingly linked developments in Lebanon and Gaza to broader regional stability, arguing that any ceasefire arrangement must apply equally to all fronts.

In his conversation with Berri, Qalibaf emphasized the strategic relationship between Iran and Lebanon, describing Hezbollah and the Amal Movement as forces defending both Lebanon and the wider Islamic world. He also reiterated that any future agreement aimed at ending regional hostilities must include a halt to military operations against Lebanon.

Berri, for his part, thanked Iran for its diplomatic efforts and support during 'a critical period' for Lebanon.

The warning from the Iranian parliament speaker came as Tehran reportedly decided to suspend indirect exchanges and message transfers with Washington in protest against continuing Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

According to information obtained by Iranian media, Iranian negotiators have informed intermediaries that no further discussions with the United States will take place unless Israeli attacks in both Lebanon and Gaza cease and Israeli forces withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced that position on Monday, arguing that the ceasefire reached after the recent conflict between Iran and the United States was intended to cover all theaters of confrontation.

“The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Araghchi wrote on social media. “The violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts.”

At the same time, reports in Iranian media suggest that Tehran and allied regional groups are examining additional strategic options should hostilities continue, including measures related to key maritime corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

The commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, also warned residents of the northern parts of the occupied territories and military settlements to leave the area if the Zionist regime follows through on its threat to attack Beirut and its southern suburbs.

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, warned that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip could lead to efforts to make maritime traffic conditions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait comparable to those in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, warned that the continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon would be “intolerable” for Iran’s armed forces.

On Monday, under Iranian pressure, US President Donald Trump sharply told Benjamin Netanyahu by phone to halt the Lebanon operation.

