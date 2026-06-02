Ayatollah Khamenei: 37 years of following Imam Khomeini’s path to martyrdom

TEHRAN - Tens of millions of Iranians are preparing to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini on Thursday, in a nationwide observance centered as in previous years at his mausoleum south of Tehran. The annual gathering brings together all walks of life from across Iran and also from other countries.

This year’s ceremony coincides with the blessed Eid al-Ghadir Eid al-Ghadir. In a statement issued by the Central Headquarters for Commemorating Imam Khomeini, the foundation of the Islamic Republic is explicitly linked to the concept of Wilayat (guardianship), rooted in the legacy of Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam.

“The 37th anniversary of the demise of the great Leader of the revolution and founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), coincides with the great Eid of Ghadir, and it is clear to everyone that the history-making movement of Imam Khomeini was derived from the clear source of the Wilayat of the pious master, Imam Ali (AS),” the statement read.

It further emphasized that the commemoration represents “a manifestation of the covenant of the noble Iranian nation with the school of Wilayat,” adding that this year’s observance is taking place under extraordinary circumstances. According to the statement, “Islamic Iran and the free nations are mourning the righteous successor of that divine great man and the brave disciple of his school.”

The headquarters also referenced a turbulent year for the country, stating that between last year’s ceremony and the present, Iran had gone through “a full-scale war with American and Zionist enemies and their allies,” along with ongoing confrontation and internal losses. The statement referred to the martyrdom of commanders, civilians, and scientists in the US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28.

Despite these challenges, it said, the Iranian nation demonstrated “a unified and intelligent presence in the streets and squares for nearly 100 nights.”

It said the Islamic Republic has achieved “unparalleled fame and popularity throughout the world,” attributing this to popular resilience and the “courageous defense of the armed forces.” This is part of the realization of Imam Khomeini’s long-term vision for an independent Islamic system grounded in resistance and popular participation.

At the core of this year’s commemoration is a historic and deeply significant shift in tone following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli aggression. His martyrdom has given this year’s ceremony an added dimension of mourning, reverence, and historical gravity, as the anniversary of Imam Khomeini is observed for the first time without his presence.

In this context, commemorations place strong emphasis on continuity, unity, and loyalty to leadership under the doctrine of Wilayat al-Faqih. The moment is presented as the continuation of a sacred historical chain, not a break in leadership. Ayatollah Khamenei continued the path of Imam Khomeini and gave his life on this path, reinforcing the enduring line of leadership from Imam Khomeini to his successor, based on resistance, faith, and steadfast commitment to the principles of the Islamic Revolution.

This continuity is also linked to the legacy of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, who stood against oppression in Karbala and was martyred, becoming a lasting symbol of resistance and refusal to submit to injustice. In this framework, resistance to external pressure—particularly from the United States and Israel—is presented as a defining principle of the Islamic Republic. It is repeatedly emphasized that Iran will not bow to its enemies and will continue on the path of independence and resistance.

Ayatollah Khamenei had said Iran will not bow down to its enemies, including the United States and Israel, and will continue the path of Imam Khomeini and the tradition of Imam Hussein, who stood firmly against tyranny and was martyred rather than submit. This line of continuity is presented as a single uninterrupted trajectory of struggle, sacrifice, and adherence to Islamic principles from Imam Khomeini to the present leadership.

Across Iran, similar gatherings will be held in cities and towns nationwide. These events are presented as a renewed pledge to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and its leadership, reflecting a deep and enduring bond between the Iranian people and the founding principles of the Islamic Republic, continued through the path of Wilayat and the legacy of Imam Khomeini.