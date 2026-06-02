A crime against peace, state terrorism, and a grave breach of international law

In contemporary international law, the security and inviolability of high-ranking state officials constitute one of the fundamental pillars underpinning the stability of the international legal order, safeguarding the principle of sovereign equality, and ensuring the continuity of peaceful interstate relations.

Any organized attack directed against the political or religious leadership of a sovereign State — particularly in non-combat circumstances or within the framework of diplomatic engagement and negotiations — constitutes not merely a violation of national sovereignty, but also a paradigmatic instance of state terrorism, a crime against peace, and a manifest breach of peremptory norms of international law (jus cogens).

The assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, in connection with unlawful military operations and hostile actions of the United States of America and the Israeli regime, cannot be construed merely as an attack against an individual political or religious figure. Rather, it amounts to a direct assault upon:

- The national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- The historical and political will of the Iranian nation;

- The stability and security architecture of West Asia;

- And the foundational principles of the contemporary international legal system.

Official statements and public positions advanced by certain American officials — including remarks of Donald Trump, President of the United States, regarding the targeting of the highest authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran — may, from the standpoint of international law, constitute significant evidentiary indicia in assessing attribution, establishing political intent, and determining international responsibility. Within international criminal law and the jurisprudence of international tribunals, such statements are frequently regarded as materially relevant in evaluating the role of planners, instigators, accomplices, and sponsors of internationally wrongful acts.

1. Violation of the Fundamental Prohibition on the Use of Force and the Concept of State Terrorism

Pursuant to Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations:

«“All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.”»

The prohibition on the threat or use of force constitutes a cornerstone norm and a peremptory principle of international law from which no derogation is permitted. Any targeted operation directed against the highest official authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran constitutes a flagrant violation of Iran’s political independence and a direct breach of the United Nations Charter.

Within contemporary international legal doctrine, such conduct is analyzed under concepts including:

- State-Sponsored Terrorism;

- Extraterritorial Targeted Killing;

- Political Assassination.

In substantive terms, these practices evoke the historical conduct of colonial and apartheid regimes in suppressing and eliminating leaders of anti-colonial and independence movements.

A growing body of international legal scholarship maintains that the normalization of targeted assassinations against official State representatives as an instrument of foreign policy would fundamentally erode the concepts of collective security and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

2. The Status of Senior State Officials Under International Protection Regimes

The 1973 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Internationally Protected Persons accords special international protection to Heads of State and senior governmental officials.

Pursuant to Article 1 of the Convention, any intentional attack upon the life, liberty, or security of such persons constitutes:

- An international crime;

- A breach of obligations erga omnes;

- And a threat to international public order.

Accordingly, States are under an international legal obligation to:

- Identify the perpetrators;

- Undertake criminal prosecution;

- Extradite or prosecute the planners and direct perpetrators;

- And prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

3. International Responsibility of Hostile States and the Standards of Attribution

Under the International Law Commission’s 2001 Articles on Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, every internationally wrongful act attributable to a State entails the international responsibility of that State.

Pursuant to Articles 4, 7, and 8 of the ILC Articles, the following may establish attribution:

- Conduct of official State organs;

- Operations carried out by proxy forces acting under State control;

- Intelligence and cyber assistance;

- Financial and military support;

-And operational participation or coordination.

The landmark judgment of the International Court of Justice in Nicaragua v. United States (1986) established the doctrine of “effective control” as a principal criterion for attribution under international law.

On this basis, even indirect support for proxy operations or affiliated armed groups may, under certain circumstances, engage the international responsibility of the supporting State.

4. International Judicial Practice and Precedents

The international community has repeatedly condemned the assassination of political leaders and senior State officials.

Among the most notable precedents are:

A) The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL)

Following the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 1757 establishing the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, thereby affirming that the assassination of senior political figures may constitute a threat to international peace and security.

B) The Judgment of the International Court of Justice in Democratic Republic of the Congo v. Belgium (2002)

In this historic judgment, the Court underscored the necessity of preserving the immunities of high-ranking State officials in order to ensure the orderly conduct of international relations and the maintenance of sovereign equality among States.

C) Resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly

The United Nations General Assembly has likewise, through numerous resolutions, condemned transnational political assassinations as manifest violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

5. The Right of Self-Defense and the Limits of Countermeasures

Under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, a victim State possesses the inherent right of self-defense in the event of an armed attack.

However, international law subjects the exercise of this right to the cumulative principles of:

- Necessity;

- Proportionality;

- Immediacy;

- And full compliance with international humanitarian law.

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran retains the lawful right, within the framework of recognized principles of international law, to defend its sovereignty, national security, and the rights of the Iranian people.

6. The Issue Under Islamic Jurisprudence and the Doctrine of Resistance

From the standpoint of Shi’a Islamic jurisprudence (Fiqh al-Imamiyyah) and Islamic international legal thought, acts such as:

- Fatk (treacherous assassination);

- Ghadr (perfidy and betrayal);

- Assassination during negotiations;

- And attacks against non-combatants,

Are unequivocally condemned and deemed unlawful.

The Holy Qur’an explicitly provides:

«“And let not the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness.”»

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized the principles of justice, human dignity, adherence to international obligations, and compliance with humanitarian norms even under the most severe conditions of conflict. This approach forms an integral component of the legal and civilizational identity of the Islamic Republic.

7. The Dangerous Consequences of Normalizing State Assassination in International Relations

The normalization of targeted assassinations against State leaders within international relations constitutes a threat not merely to the Islamic Republic of Iran, but to all sovereign and independent States.

Should the assassination of senior State officials become legitimized as an accepted instrument of foreign policy:

- The principle of State sovereignty would be fundamentally undermined;



- Diplomatic security regimes would collapse;



- Peremptory norms (jus cogens) of international law would be weakened;



- And the international system would move toward legal nihilism, insecurity, and the rule of force.

Silence in the face of such practices may therefore generate irreversible consequences for the integrity of the international legal order.

The assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and any attack directed against the highest sovereign authority of the State cannot be regarded merely as a security incident. Rather, such conduct constitutes a direct assault upon national sovereignty, political independence, the collective will of the Iranian people, and international peace and stability.

The United Nations Security Council, the United Nations General Assembly, the International Court of Justice, and all competent international institutions bear both legal and moral responsibility to prevent the legitimization of State terrorism and unlawful violations of sovereignty through the activation of available judicial and legal mechanisms.

Furthermore, the Islamic Republic of Iran and its judicial institutions reserve their inherent and lawful right to utilize all available legal, judicial, diplomatic, and international mechanisms in order to pursue the perpetrators, planners, sponsors, and accomplices of such acts; seek full reparation for material and moral damages; and defend the rights of the Iranian nation under international law.

The transformation of assassination into an accepted instrument of foreign policy would signify the regression of the international community toward an era of barbarism and the eventual collapse of the contemporary international legal order.



Dr. Morteza Abdi is Professor of International Law