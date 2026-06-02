Protection boundaries approved for eight historical sites in Khuzestan province

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has approved protection boundaries and preservation regulations for eight historical and archaeological sites in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

Mohammad Jourvand, director-general of Khuzestan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said the approvals followed four months of field surveys and technical studies conducted by provincial experts and heritage authorities.

The measures cover a range of historical sites in the counties of Izeh, Dezful and Masjed Soleyman, including the House and Shrine of Daei in Dezful, the ancient rock reliefs of Khong Azhdar, Khong Yaralivand and Khong Kamalvand in Izeh, as well as the Noorabad pavilion, Sultanpour mound in Izeh and the Batvand archaeological site in Masjed Soleyman.

“The proposed boundaries, buffer zones and preservation regulations for these sites have received final approval from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage,” Jourvand said.

The official added that local heritage managers and specialists played a key role in preparing technical dossiers and overseeing studies required for the approval process.

According to Jourvand, the designation of protected zones around the sites aims to identify archaeological remains in surrounding areas, assess potential risks and support long-term conservation planning.

“The preparation of legal guidelines for the management, preservation, restoration and rehabilitation of these sites provides a framework for monitoring human activities and preventing encroachment,” he said.

Jourvand said the approvals would strengthen legal protections for the sites and facilitate future archaeological research.

He added that work on the dossiers continued despite what he described as “sensitive conditions” in the country in recent months.

“The protection of Khuzestan’s historical identity and cultural heritage has never stopped,” he said. “These measures are intended to prevent intentional or unintentional damage to national heritage sites and to create the conditions necessary for sustainable archaeological research.”

Khuzestan, situated in southwestern Iran along the Iraqi border, is one of the oldest inhabited regions on the Iranian plateau and contains some of the country’s most significant archaeological remains. The province is home to several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Susa, Tchogha Zanbil and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System, which reflect the region’s importance in the development of ancient civilizations. Khuzestan also played a central role during the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War, and many parts of the province still bear traces of the conflict.

Jourvand said the latest approvals were the result of coordination between provincial and national heritage authorities and would help reinforce the legal status of the sites within Iran’s national heritage framework.

He underlined the initiative reflected ongoing efforts to safeguard archaeological and historical assets while promoting research and public awareness of the province’s cultural legacy.

AM