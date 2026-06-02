70 earthquakes hit Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 70 earthquakes have been recorded across the country in a week from May 23 to 29, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 63 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, and 7 earthquakes with a magnitude between 3 and 4, have occurred in the country, IRNA reported.

Of the total quakes, two had a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale, one occurred on May 28 in Khuzestan province, and the other one on May 29 in Bushehr province.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi experienced the highest number of earthquakes, with 15, followed by Northern Khorasan with 8, and Khuzestan with 7 earthquakes.

During the same period, 3 earthquakes hit Tehran province. No earthquakes were recorded in Eastern Azarbaijan, Fars, Qom, Ardabil, Alborz, Ilam, Kermanshah, KohKohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Gilan, Lorestan, Markazi, Zanjan, Hamedan, and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces.

A total of 2,380 earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2025–March 2026) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Out of recorded earthquakes, 910 had a magnitude greater than 3, 130 had a magnitude greater than 4, and 15 had a magnitude greater than 5 on Richter scales.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG