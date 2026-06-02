Iran, Vietnam discuss ways to expand ties in AI, IT

TEHRAN – Iranian and Vietnamese officials have discussed ways to expand collaborative efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT).

During a meeting held between the head of the Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) Institute, Mohammad-Hossein Sheikhi, and the Vietnamese ambassador to Iran, Nguyen Luong Ngoc, the two sides highlighted the importance of developing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate sharing expertise, and boosting ties among research centers of the two countries.

For his part, Luong Ngoc said that the two sides need to get familiar with the capacities and capabilities of each other, noting that sharing experiences and knowledge in AI sector, available products, and technological capabilities will lay the ground for the expansion of collaborations.

Referring to ICT sector in Vietnam, the official said three main groups including specialized centers, universities, and IT companies are operating in the sector. He also voiced the readiness of Vietnamese Embassy to provide the Institute with information about relevant research centers.

For his part, Sheikhi highlighted the capacities of ICT Institute, and announced the Institute’s willingness to develop scientific and research cooperation with counterpart centers and institutes in Vietnam.

Vietnamese official proposed to introduce an ICT expert to serve as a liaison between the two countries to expedite interactions between research institutes.

Iran committed to fostering regional AI cooperation

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional AI value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February 2025.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

MT/MG