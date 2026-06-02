TEHRAN- A Reuters report has revealed that US gasoline inventories are facing a near-record decline, sounding a stark alarm for fuel markets as seasonal demand peaks.

The data shows that the system is rapidly losing its safety buffer, a crisis directly traced back to the consequences of Washington’s military actions. The 15-week stretch of gasoline stock draws since mid-February has matched the longest run on record, with current inventories sitting at just 211.5 million barrels – a steep plunge from over 253 million barrels before the conflict began, and 5.5% below the five-year average.

While the combination of falling supplies and rising demand does not guarantee immediate shortages, the report warns that it dramatically raises the odds of sudden price explosions if replenishment efforts falter.

US gasoline prices have already skyrocketed by 50%, reaching an average of $4.33 per gallon, according to EIA data.

As American families begin their summer vacations, further stock declines could shatter historic records.

The US’s unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, launched alongside Israel, has directly triggered this crisis at American pumps, with the nation now facing the economic consequences of its own foreign policy decisions.

The path forward remains precarious. A lasting peace in the West Asia that restores tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could avert steeper reductions. However, any resumption of hostilities threatens to spark a new rally in gasoline prices, exacerbating cost-of-living fears across the country and underscoring the self-inflicted nature of this energy emergency.