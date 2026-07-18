The day I experienced solidarity and social unity

TEHRAN – As a volunteer with the Iranian Red Crescent Society, I was assigned to a shift in Tehran's District 22 and headed there with another volunteer. When we arrived, our station had not yet been prepared. The district municipality—which had requested Red Crescent support—was expected to help us set up the site.

The location had been designated to accommodate people who had traveled to Tehran to attend the farewell ceremony and funeral procession of the martyred leader. From the moment I arrived, what struck me most was the contrast in attitudes and approaches. While some municipal employees appeared to be carrying out their duties primarily as an administrative obligation and organizational assignment, the people attending the ceremonies demonstrated something entirely different through their actions: genuine solidarity, kindness, and a spirit of cooperation.

To them, the presence of Red Crescent volunteers was not simply the presence of service personnel; it was a symbol of care and support. Their respectful greetings, heartfelt expressions of gratitude, and countless small yet meaningful acts of kindness touched me deeply. At times, I even felt humbled by their appreciation.

Later, when it was time to return, I booked a ride through an online taxi service. Because of traffic restrictions in the area, the driver was unable to reach my location and had to walk part of the way. I asked him for his bank card number so I could compensate him for the extra distance, but he politely refused.

"It's my gift to the hardworking Red Crescent volunteers," he said.

Those simple words meant more to me than he could have imagined. I replied, "When I travel to Mashhad and visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), I will say a prayer on your behalf."

On my way back, I stopped at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, where people had gathered for the farewell ceremony. The atmosphere was unlike anything I had experienced before. The immense crowd, the meaningful silence, the presence of volunteers and attendants—each serving people in their own way—created a powerful image of a community united in purpose.

Wherever Red Crescent rescuers and volunteers saw my vest and uniform, they greeted me warmly and respectfully. These brief but sincere exchanges reflected a strong sense of belonging among people serving in different places but united as members of one large family.

As the call to the sunset prayer was heard, I prepared to perform my prayers. A kind woman invited me to sit on her prayer mat and pray beside her. Afterward, she would not let me leave immediately and insisted that I stay and rest for a while. It was such a simple gesture, yet it was filled with dignity, warmth, and respect. It became one of the most memorable moments of my day.

Throughout that day, what stood out more than anything else was the people's courtesy, compassion, and gratitude. With the smallest gestures, they revealed the generosity of their character and the nobility of their spirit.

For me, that day was far more than just another volunteer shift with the Red Crescent. It became an opportunity to witness the deeper culture of service and the human capital of our society. Despite the shortcomings that sometimes exist within formal institutions, what ultimately leaves the greatest impression is the humanity and moral character of ordinary people—people who, without seeking recognition or reward, demonstrate generosity through their actions.

That day reminded me once again that the true spirit of a society is revealed not only through its slogans or official programs, but through quiet, ordinary moments: in the driver who refuses payment from someone serving others; in the attendant who offers help without ceremony; in the volunteer whose simple greeting creates a sense of belonging; and in the woman whose modest invitation embodies respect and kindness.

For me, this experience reaffirmed a timeless truth: service is, before anything else, a human virtue rather than merely an organizational responsibility. The greatest asset of any society is its people—those who, in moments of need, quietly extend a helping hand and give living meaning to solidarity, dignity, and compassion.