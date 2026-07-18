ANF Summit: Iran puts forward proposals to foster regional co-op

TEHRAN – Iran has offered three proposals to expand regional cooperation in advanced technologies, human capital development, and international standardization at the Asia Nano Forum (ANF) Summit, held in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on July 16 and 17.

ANF Summit 2026 brought together representatives from member states, including Japan, South Korea, Iran, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Chinese Taipei, and Vietnam. The Iranian delegation attended the meeting online, IRNA reported.

Held annually, the summit aims to examine evolving technology trends, foster scientific and industrial cooperation, and develop joint regional programs. This year, it was held concurrently with the Taiwan Nano-medicine Society's annual meeting.

Iran’s first proposal focused on boosting regional collaborations in micro and nanoelectronics. The country proposed that the universities, research centers, and leading industries of the member states establish a network to implement joint development research projects, exchange experts, and organize scientific events.

Also, the Transformative Technologies Symposium was offered to be held in 2027 with the participation of member states. The symposium will focus on topics like neuromorphic computing, smart sensors, bioelectronics, and emerging technologies in smart mobility; it will provide a platform for knowledge exchange and the development of technological collaborations among Asian countries.

The country’s second proposal concentrates on education and human capital development. Drawing on Iran’s successful experience in designing and organizing the International Nanotechnology Olympiad for High School Students (INO-HS), ANF members were invited to actively participate in organizing the future editions of the event.

As the permanent secretariat of the International Nanotechnology Student Olympiad, Iran invited member states to attend the third edition of the event, which is scheduled to be held from December 6 to12 in Chinese Taipei, to help identify top talents, enhance specialized training, and foster a network of young nanotechnology elites across Asia.

The third proposal emphasized the expansion of regional cooperation in the development of international ISO standards for nanotechnology. Iran suggested three specific topics for the development of international standards:

1. A standard for technical specifications and performance evaluation methods for graphene and other two-dimensional materials in energy storage systems, aimed at establishing unified criteria for the assessment of the quality of these materials

2. A standard for the specifications and test methods of thermal-insulating nano-coatings, aimed at harmonizing the performance and durability assessment methods for these products, and

3. A guide to the application of fine and ultrafine bubble technology in aquaculture, aimed at expanding the use of the technology to boost productivity and improve the quality of water within the aquaculture industry.

These proposals reflect Iran’s approach to the enhancement of regional cooperation, development of strategic technologies, and human capital, as well as constructive contribution to developing international standards. Laying the basis for conducting joint projects, these initiatives will help strengthen the position of Asian nations within the global nanotechnology ecosystem.

Nanotech progress in Iran beyond just a scientific achievement

With over 430 companies operating in the nanotechnology sector and more than 1,960 nanotech products receiving nanoscale certificates, the advancement of the nanotechnology sector in the country proves to be more than just a scientific achievement.

Relying on domestic capacity, nanotechnology in Iran is not merely measured by scientific rankings and published articles, but by products that have been manufactured and entered the industry and the market, IRNA reported.

The total sale of these products amounts to over 970 trillion rials (about 554 million dollars), indicating that the scientific achievement has become an economic and industrial capacity.

Nanotechnology in the country is a typical example of the successful development of a tech ecosystem. From the very beginning, a long-term roadmap was developed to strengthen all aspects of the technology development chain, from education and research to commercialization and market development.

Over the past years, the role of Nano headquarters has not been limited to macro-policy-making, but has included fostering coordination among universities, research institutes, industries, knowledge-based companies, and supporting institutions.

Establishing a strategic technological laboratory network, developing standards for the evaluation of Nano products, supporting start-up companies, and designing industrial programs are among the factors that help transfer nanotechnology from laboratories to the country’s industries.



MT/MG