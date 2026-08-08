Neutralizing sanctions through structural reform

Javan, in an article evaluating the path toward economic progress and improvement, argues that for years a significant portion of Iran’s economic policymaking has been centered on foreign sanctions and strategies to counter them.

According to the paper, if the government seeks to reduce the impact of external sanctions, internal structural reforms must accompany economic diplomacy. Removing domestic obstacles that hinder production and investment would not only strengthen Iran’s economy against external pressures but also create the conditions for sustainable growth, increased employment, higher productivity, and improved public welfare. Iran’s economy, the article stresses, needs structural reforms more than ever—reforms that eliminate internal “sanctions,” streamline economic activity, and enhance the country’s long‑term ability to neutralize the effects of foreign sanctions durably.

Arman-e-Melli: Strait of Hormuz is a prelude to final negotiations?

Arman-e-Melli examined the regional situation, especially the Iran–US file. According to the newspaper, a review of reports published by regional and international media suggests that the Oman–Iran talks over the Strait of Hormuz may be nearing a result. The behavior of Iran, the United States, and the mediators indicates that the Hormuz file should be seen as the main gateway for any negotiation or agreement with Washington. Iran, due to what it views as US obstruction in implementing the Islamabad understandings, continues to believe that the Hormuz issue must remain an available pressure lever against Washington and its regional allies. Only after resolving this matter should Tehran move toward bilateral negotiations with the United States. If the two sides manage to settle the question of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the groundwork may be laid for addressing the larger issue—ending the war—and potentially enabling further Iran–US negotiations.

Jam-e-Jam: America’s weakness is its failure to understand the Iranian nation

Jam-e-Jam, in an interview with political analyst Dr. Yadollah Javani, discussed America’s “humiliating defeat.” According to Javani, the Americans and their allies, after the blows they suffered in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan from Iran’s armed forces, now clearly understand that Iran’s military is at peak readiness. He argues that any miscalculation by the enemy—especially a foolish ground incursion by the US military into Iran—would result in their entry points becoming graveyards for deceived mercenaries. Iran’s advantage, he says, is realistic enemy‑recognition, while America’s Achilles’ heel is its failure to understand the Iranian nation. Today, he says, the United States is being forced to accept an unavoidable strategic defeat because it entered a war with a nation it never understood.

Sazandegi: The future of the Strait of Hormuz

Sazandegi highlighted the possibility that Iran and the United States are approaching a point of mutual understanding. Experts believe that a new agreement on the Strait of Hormuz could serve the interests of both countries. If the maritime blockade is lifted, Iran could resume oil exports, while the United States could find a way out of its current deadlock. The New York Times reported that such an agreement would give Iran a strategic lever it previously lacked. However, Trump’s opponents consider any deal with Iran a sign of US retreat. Failure of the talks—or sabotage by the United States or Israel—could push the region into a new phase of reciprocal attacks between Iran and America. Even with an agreement on Hormuz, Tehran–Washington disputes will not end; the two sides would enter a more complex phase: nuclear negotiations. This issue is far more difficult than regulating ship traffic in Hormuz and could offer a clearer picture of the future of Iran–US relations and regional developments.

Resalat: Domestic proxies are the West’s only remaining hope

Resalat analyzed what it sees as a shift in US strategy. Military developments and exchanges of fire in southern Iran’s skies and strategic waterways reveal a key phase change in the confrontation with Washington and Tel Aviv. Months after the start of this round of conflict, the military and strategic deadlock of the United States and Israel in containing Iran’s deterrence network has become increasingly evident. This failure, the paper argues, has pushed the Western axis toward intelligence warfare, special operations, and activating networks of infiltration and coup attempts inside Iran. The main battlefield is no longer only at sea or in military bases, but within Iran’s security structures and in the effort to preserve internal stability. The most dangerous aspect of this strategy shift, according to Resalat, is the West’s reliance on domestic proxies.



