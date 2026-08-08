TEHRAN — The facade of American military omnipotence is rotting from the inside out. In a tear-filled banquet room in San Diego on Thursday, the families of sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln shattered the silence surrounding Washington and Tel Aviv’s disastrous war against Iran.

They confronted Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and top admirals with a reality the Pentagon desperately hides. The American fleet is breaking.

Deployed for 259 days to enforce an unprovoked crusade, the Lincoln spent a staggering 208 consecutive days at sea. The human toll is catastrophic.

Sailors survive on half-cup rations of rice. The ship store has run dry of soap after the logistical hub in Bahrain collapsed under the weight of an ill-conceived conflict.

Relatives describe crews trapped in a dystopia of black mold, contaminated water and plunging morale, MS NOW reported. A shipboard therapist warned weeks ago that the crew borders on collective psychological collapse.

Yet the political architects of this crisis offer only denial. ‘War’ Secretary Pete Hegseth infamously dismissed reports of starving sailors as fake news. Vice Adm. Douglas Verissimo fed families empty platitudes about grit, admitting the Navy cannot provide a timeline to bring the exhausted crew home.

This degradation represents a systemic naval collapse. The U.S.-Israeli obsession with waging war against Iran has pushed a fragile maritime force past physical limits.

During a grueling 326-day deployment, the USS Gerald R. Ford suffered sewage system failures, leaving sailors waiting an hour for functioning toilets. A suspicious 30-hour fire ravaged the Ford’s berthing areas shortly after, heavily suggesting internal sabotage by a crew pushed beyond endurance.

Many distraught parents in San Diego voted for President Donald Trump specifically to avoid new foreign entanglements. Now they watch their children languish on hazardous flight decks, fully aware they are bombing a sovereign nation for a cause they reject.

One mother admitted she can no longer feel proud of a military killing innocent civilians.