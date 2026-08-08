World Association for Medical Law appoints first Iranian representative

TEHRAN - Roya Rashidpouraei, a member of the medical ethics committee of Iran’s Medical Council, has been appointed as the country’s first National Country Representative to the World Association for Medical Law (WAML).

Rashidpouraei, a physician holding a PhD in medical ethics, serves as the vice president of the Iranian Medical Ethics Association. She was appointed to the position following a decision by the Board of Governors of the World Association for Medical Law during the association’s 30th World Congress, held in Belgium, ISNA reported

The significance of the appointment lies in the fact that WAML has, for the first time, designated a National Country Representative for Iran. The move marks an important step toward expanding the participation and presence of Iran’s academic community in one of the world’s leading international forums for medical law.

The appointment also reflects the association’s confidence in the academic and professional capabilities of Iranian experts in the fields of medical ethics and medical law.

The World Association for Medical Law was established and the first Congress was held in Ghent, Belgium in 1967.

The purpose of the WAML is to encourage the study and discussion of health law, legal medicine and ethics, for the benefit of society and the advancement of human rights. The aim of the WAML is to promote the study of the consequences in jurisprudence, legislation and ethics of developments in medicine, health care and related sciences.

Since its creation the WAML held 26 World Congresses, and used its International Journal Medicine and Law for the publication of more than 2000 articles of authors from more than 100 countries. The Association engages in educational activities and aims to promote discussion and deliberation among academic and non academic channels.