Iran handball team set for Serbia camp ahead of Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s national handball team will travel to Serbia after completing three preparation camps to play five friendly matches as part of their final technical assessment ahead of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Iran began preparations for the Asian Games after appointing Nenad Kljaić as head coach and have already completed two training camps under the Croatian coach. Following the third stage of preparations, the national team will head to Serbia, where they will face five club sides in practice matches.

Iran have been drawn in the same Asian Games group as South Korea, Bahrain, Kuwait and Kazakhstan. However, the team face a major challenge in Nagoya as they are unlikely to have access to their foreign-based players, leaving a young squad to compete against some of Asia’s strongest teams.

Hamid Sadeghi Shahneshin, a member of Iran’s men’s national handball coaching staff, said that Team Melli prepare for a strong presence in the Games.

“Since Nenad Kljaić joined the team, we have completed two training camps. A plan has been designed for the Nagoya Asian Games, with players undergoing intensive tactical, technical and physical training sessions. The head coach has gained a better understanding of the players and their abilities.”

Sadeghi also highlighted the impact of the absence of foreign-based players at the Asian Games.

“We will participate in the Asian Games with a young team because our foreign-based players cannot join us. The tournament is not included in the international calendar, and clubs are not required to release their players. At the moment, 23 young players are training under the supervision of the head coach, and this number will be reduced to 20 in the next camp.”

Speaking about Iran’s opponents in Nagoya, Sadeghi said the team are expecting difficult matches against strong Asian sides.

“We know our opponents well and we will have important games ahead. All teams will arrive at full strength, while we cannot benefit from our foreign-based players and our squad are built around young players. Bahrain, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and South Korea are all strong teams and among the contenders. Considering our current situation, it is difficult to make a definite prediction about qualification from the group.”

“We will do everything possible to achieve a positive result and play quality handball. We are aiming for a medal and will give our maximum effort in every training session and match. Nenad has introduced strong physical training programs and has also focused on tactical and technical improvements. Winning a medal and reaching the podium is one of the federation’s goals. We never enter a competition without ambition, although the youthfulness of the team makes predictions difficult.”

Sadeghi confirmed that the Serbian camp will provide an important test for the national team.

“After this camp, we will travel to Serbia and play five friendly matches against club teams. Nenad Kljaić has made the necessary arrangements, and these games will be a serious test for our players. We are currently working on visas and travel arrangements.”

“These matches will help us gain a better understanding of the players, identify our strengths and weaknesses, and correct our mistakes. We hope to complete this overseas training camp successfully,” Sadeghi concluded.