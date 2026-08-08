Iran volleyball coach Piazza arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN - Italian head coach of the Iran men’s national volleyball team, Roberto Piazza, arrived in Tehran Friday night to oversee preparations for the upcoming 2026 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Piazza, accompanied by national team strength and conditioning coach Giovanni Rossi, began supervising training sessions on Friday as Iran’s squad regrouped following the 2026 Volleyball Nations League campaign.

Piazza will closely monitor the players during the training sessions before finalizing Iran’s 14-man roster for the Asian Championship.

Iran are scheduled to travel to Russia on Aug. 20 for a 10-day training camp. The team will then head to Japan for the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship, which will be held in Fukuoka from Sept. 4 to 13, 2026.

The tournament will also serve as the first stage of qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, with the Asian champion earning a place at the Olympics.