Thievy Bifouma to remain in Persepolis

TEHRAN - Persepolis head coach Mehdi Tartar has made his final decision on Congolese winger Thievy Bifouma, opting to keep the forward at the club less than 10 days before the start of the Persian Gulf Pro League season.

Following Tartar’s appointment, reports suggested that Bifouma could be placed on Persepolis’ surplus list. However, the new head coach asked club officials to allow the winger to continue training with the squad so he could assess his performances before making a final decision.

Bifouma impressed Tartar during recent training sessions and ultimately convinced the coach that he deserves to remain with the Reds.

As a result, Bifouma will continue at Persepolis for the upcoming season and work under Tartar.

According to the report, the 33-year-old winger is set to earn around $800,000 for the 2026/27 campaign.