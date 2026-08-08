Three friendly matches on agenda for Team Melli

TEHRAN - Iran’s Football Federation is working to arrange three friendly matches for Team Melli during the upcoming FIFA international window as preparations continue for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

According to the FIFA calendar, the first international window ahead of the Asian Cup will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6, giving Amir Ghalenoei’s side an important opportunity to fine-tune their preparations against international opposition.

Iraqi football officials are reportedly considering Iran as one of the potential participants in a four-team tournament they are planning to stage during the same window. Should the tournament be finalized, Iran are expected to take part.

However, if Team Melli do not participate in the proposed tournament in Iraq, the federation is expected to arrange three separate friendlies, with two Asian teams and one African side lined up as opponents.

The upcoming matches will provide Ghalenoei with valuable opportunities to assess his squad, test different tactical approaches and give his players competitive preparation ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup.