Iran sets six conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN —Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr has set out six conditions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway will remain closed until the United States changes its hostile conduct toward Iran.

In a message released on Saturday, Zolqadr said, “Until America corrects its behavior, the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened.”

He outlined six measures that would constitute a change in US policy toward the country:

1. End threats and insults against Iran, including any threats to the country’s national and religious sanctities.

2 . Permanently end the war and aggression against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq.

3 . Lift the naval blockade and withdraw US military forces, including naval and air forces, from around Iran.

4. Fully compensate Iran for damages caused by 'two wars of aggression and imposition.'

5. Lift all “unjust and illegal” sanctions imposed on the Iranian people.

6 . Unconditionally release Iranian assets that were blocked and stolen.

The senior security official said the six points represented the demands of the Iranian people, who had expressed their position through an ongoing presence “on the battlefield and in the streets” for 160 days.

“The Supreme National Security Council will never back down, neither in war nor in negotiations,” Zolqadr said.

His statement comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts concerning arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international shipping corridor whose reopening has become a central issue in discussions involving Iran, Oman and other regional and international actors.

