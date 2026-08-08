Babak Karimi’s Italian movie “Balcanica” to premiere at 83rd Venice International Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian actor Babak Karimi’s new movie “Balcanica,” directed by Nicola Sorcinelli, will have its world premiere in competition at the 23rd Giornate degli Autori, also known as Venice Days, held alongside the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, set to be held from September 2 to 12 in Venice, Italy.

In the Italian film, Karimi plays the role of Nazar, an Afghan orchestra conductor, and his tuba-playing son Jalil, who travel across the Balkans after leaving Afghanistan, where music has been banned.

Their path eventually crosses that of Greta, an Italian doctor whose empathy and resilience shine through the situation. As their journeys continue to intertwine, the three must face the life-changing choices the moment demands.

The film also stars the Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, known for her leading role in Susanne Bier’s HBO series “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant; Mario Martone’s feature film “Fuori,” which premiered in competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, and the Netflix hit series “The Law According to Lidia Poët”. Ivar Wafaei and Giovanni Toscano also play in the film.

Berlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal has picked up international sales rights to “Balcanica”.

Sorcinelli said that “Balcanica,” his debut feature film, is “a story about a vital journey, denied freedoms and the deeply human need to keep searching for one’s place in the world. Bringing it to Venice is a joy that is difficult to put into words.”

Maren Kroymann, CEO of M-Appeal, described the film as “a powerful story of human connection and empathy in impossible situations.” She added that Sorcinelli “has crafted a timely, emotional and universal story that deserves to be seen everywhere, brought to life by an incredible cast.”

Babak Karimi, 66, has appeared in about 70 films and series. For his role in Asghar Farhadi's “A Separation,” he won the Silver Bear for Best Actor (as part of the ensemble) at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival in 2011.

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