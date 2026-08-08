Iranian writer Mirkiani’s “Tintin and Sindbad” reaches 49th edition

TEHRAN- The popular youth novel “Tintin and Sindbad,” authored by Iranian writer Mohammad Mirkiani, has reached its 49th edition published by Qadiani Publications.

Illustrated by Mohammad Hossein Salavatian, the novel has remained a staple of Iranian children's and young adult literature for over two decades. Since its initial release in 2004, the book has seen consistent demand, leading to numerous reprints and widespread popularity among teenage readers.

“Tintin and Sindbad” is renowned for its imaginative and adventurous premise, blending characters from diverse cultural myths and comic traditions. The plot follows the adventurous reporter Tintin, who travels to the East accompanied by a league of iconic Western heroes to challenge the legendary champions of the Orient. In response, the legendary sailor Sindbad leads the Eastern heroes, sparking an epic and fantastical clash between the legendary figures of two different worlds.

The narrative features a star-studded ensemble of characters; Eastern heroes such as Rostam, Aladdin, the Genie of the Lamp, Ali Baba, and Pahlevan Panbeh face off against Western icons including Superman, Tarzan, Captain Haddock, and Professor Turnbull. Through this adventurous and often humorous lens, Mirkiani introduces young readers to the rich mythological heritage of the East while exploring themes of cultural identity and the significance of indigenous heroes.

The book’s cultural impact was further highlighted by a note written by the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who praised the story's premise. In his note, he remarked on the timeless nature of the tale, stating that he had often shared similar stories in the past, and expressed his delight that the narrative had been captured in print, suggesting that the book be shared with all children.

SAB/

