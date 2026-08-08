Iran judiciary warns enemy crimes will be punished

TEHRAN — Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir has warned that crimes committed against nations and Islamic movements will not go unanswered, saying those responsible will ultimately be held accountable.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Jahangir said the perpetrators of such acts would eventually face punishment for their actions.

“Certainly, [the enemy] will be held accountable for these actions,” he said. “We hope that the criminals and perpetrators of these actions will soon receive the punishment for their deeds at the hands of Muslims and freedom-seekers.”

Speaking on Saturday, August 8, also known as Journalist's Day, on Iranian calendar, Jahangir also called on Iranian journalists and media organizations to remain vigilant against 'efforts by Iran’s adversaries to manipulate public discourse and divert attention from the country’s main concerns.'

He said the media should be careful not to allow issues of secondary importance to overshadow matters that directly affect society’s welfare and security.

“The enemy seeks to make the main issues and real concerns of society appear secondary, while presenting issues of secondary importance as the main issues and priorities of society,” Jahangir said.

He urged media outlets to avoid amplifying peripheral narratives that have little bearing on people’s lives or national security, warning that such coverage could inadvertently serve the objectives of Iran’s adversaries.

Addressing the legal case concerning victims of the Minab tragedy and the attack on Shajareh Tayebeh School, Jahangir said the case was being investigated by the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office.

He said a final decision in the case would be issued within two weeks and identified the Israeli regime and the US government as defendants.

Jahangir also criticized 'attempts by some Western media outlets to downplay or censor coverage of the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, arguing that such reporting failed to reflect the scale and broader religious and humanitarian dimensions of the event.'

He said the Arbaeen gathering, which draws millions of pilgrims to Iraq and has significant participation from Iran and other countries, carries religious and humanitarian messages that extend beyond national borders.

“If human society awakens and properly recognizes the religious and human values inherent in this great movement, it will certainly stand against the currents of arrogance, oppression and injustice,” Jahangir said.