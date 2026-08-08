 We will stand firm behind Leader’s decision on war

TEHRAN - Regarding decision on war and peace, Iranian President Masoud says: “Whether we should fight or not, the military commanders know better than you or me. They know their own capabilities. The Leader will make the decision, and whatever decision he makes, we will stand firm to the end.”

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Saturday to mark National Journalist Day, Pezeshkian has said the current circumstances present the best opportunity for reaching an agreement through dialogue, while stressing that Tehran will not accept any arrangement that compromises Iran’s rights, national interests or security.

Pezeshkian said national unity and cohesion had strengthened Iran’s position following the recent US-Israeli war and created conditions in which the country could pursue its demands through diplomacy.

“If there is talk of reaching an agreement, I believe now is the best time for an agreement,” Pezeshkian said, arguing that Iran currently enjoys a high degree of national unity, strength and cohesion. He added that Tehran was prepared to pursue its rights through negotiations, provided the other side recognized and upheld them.

“We are demanding nothing beyond the rights of our country and our people,” he said, emphasizing that Iran’s approach to negotiations would be based on reciprocity.

“Whatever steps they take forward, we will also take forward; whatever steps they do not take, we will not accept,” Pezeshkian said, rejecting the prospect of an agreement imposed through pressure.

Pezeshkian: US remains a “colonialist” and “criminal” regime

In separate remarks at the same press conference, Pezeshkian said Iran’s fundamental position toward Washington had not changed, describing the United States as a “colonialist” and “criminal” regime.

“America is a colonialist, America is a criminal, and the Islamic Republic must remain; there is no doubt about this,” he said.

According to Pezeshkian, the United States and Israel had expected a military offensive to bring about the collapse of the Iranian system, but the resistance of the armed forces and the presence of people in the streets prevented that outcome.

At the same time, he said diplomacy and dialogue had forced Washington to enter an understanding with Tehran, stressing the need to preserve 'achievements made through diplomatic engagement.'

Pezeshkian also referred to a dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the other side had been required under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding to follow guidelines jointly developed by Iran and Oman but had failed to do so, prompting an Iranian response. He said efforts to address the issue were continuing, and we hope we can move forward on this path with dignity and pride for the country.

Regional ties are improving

Improving relations with neighboring countries was another part of the doctors' statements at their news conference on Saturday.

He said Iran was pursuing several parallel tracks to strengthen relations with neighboring countries and expand economic cooperation through regional and international mechanisms, including the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

He said regional countries had taken notably clear positions during the 12-day war, including condemnation of Israel and the United States. At the same time, he acknowledged that Iran’s attacks on US military bases located in neighboring countries had complicated relations with some regional states.

Pezeshkian said Iran’s response was carried out in self-defense after attacks had been launched from bases located on the territory of other countries. Despite the resulting complications, he said Iran’s relations with its neighbors were continuing to improve.

He specifically cited cooperation from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, as well as assistance from Russia and Iraq. He said dialogue with Azerbaijan was also continuing despite political differences.

The president said Pakistan and Afghanistan had taken measures to prevent armed groups from using their territory to enter Iran and create insecurity, arguing that regional cooperation, alongside measures taken inside Iran, had helped prevent efforts to fuel unrest and deepen social and ethnic divisions.

As a result of improving relations with Iran's eastern neighbor, Pezeshkian pointed to the improvement of trade relations with Pakistan, saying that bilateral trade with Pakistan was increasing from around $3 billion toward a target of $10 billion, Pezeshkian said, describing the current level of engagement between the two countries as significant.

He said his administration had also expanded the authority of government institutions to establish direct relations with neighboring countries and make greater use of economic diplomacy.

Pezeshkian also pointed to China and Russia’s role in international forums, saying the two countries had used their diplomatic capabilities to support Iran and, in some cases, veto resolutions. He said they had also taken positions on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, he cautioned against relying excessively on other countries. “We should not place our hopes and reliance on others,” Pezeshkian said.

War is not a permanent solution

Pezeshkian said Iran was seeking to move beyond the current state of “neither war nor peace” toward an understanding that would preserve the country’s values while deterring any future attack.

He said his government was working to reduce the economic and social pressure on the Iranian people, highlighting the difficulties created by the current circumstances.

“War cannot continue forever,” Pezeshkian said, stressing that the conflict would ultimately have to be ended through a political and sustainable solution.

He said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remained in contact with various parties as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts and that the government was using all available channels to manage the situation and maintain stability.

He also said the country’s economic challenges and people’s livelihoods remained among the government’s principal concerns.

Responsibility of the media towards national cohesion

Pezeshkian also emphasized the role of journalists in preserving national unity and social cohesion, saying the media could help counter attempts to create division within Iranian society.

He urged journalists to report accurately and avoid contentious coverage or the dissemination of conflicting and incorrect information, arguing that responsible journalism could help prevent confrontation over ambiguous issues.

The president said journalists had a critical role in preserving historical facts and exposing wrongdoing, warning that many events and crimes could remain hidden if the media failed to fulfill its responsibilities.