The role of Makran's coastal dwellers in Iran's maritime border defense

BANDAR ABBAS- Throughout history, the land of Iran has consistently drawn significant attention due to its abundant resources and strategic geographic location. This land has been inhabited by people who, in every era, have acted as responsible guardians, striving to maintain the purity and integrity of their homeland.

The presence of these particular communities has always gained prominence in their respective historical periods. History has repeatedly witnessed the pattern of foreign aggression against the possessions of the people—a deplorable behavior that stands in stark contradiction to the innate nature of this land. Consequently, the inhabitants have always resisted such incursions, a struggle rooted deeply in history. However, imperialists and colonizers have historically sought to undermine this resistance through "forced forgetting," attempting to drive a wedge between various ethnic groups to prevent them from uniting in defense of the nation's integrity. By instilling a sense of disunity based on ethnic and racial differences, they have pursued a form of historical vengeance against this land.

The Baloch people, the inhabitants of the Makran coasts, have stood as guardians of this territory, much like the legendary hero Rostam, refusing to tolerate incursions and confronting the forces of "Western savagery" well before they were formally recognized in history. It is imperative today that this chapter of Iranian history is not consigned to oblivion, but rather serves as a tribute to these ancient and resilient people.

The arrival of European colonizers in the Indian Ocean, the Sea of Oman, and the Persian Gulf at the beginning of the 16th century introduced new dynamics to regional and international relations. The rise of the Safavid Dynasty in Iran, coupled with the fundamental conflicts between the Safavid and Ottoman Empires, coincided with the presence of Portuguese colonizers in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. This was further complicated by the strategic importance of various southern Iranian coasts and islands, which at that time had not yet come under the full sovereignty of the Safavid state. These factors created complex and multifaceted geopolitical relationships in the region. With the Portuguese gaining control over certain southern islands and ports of Iran, continuous and extensive relations were established between Iran and Portugal during this period.

Various variables influenced the nature of Safavid-Portuguese relations. One critical factor was the role played by the inhabitants of the Makran coasts. At the onset of Safavid-Portuguese relations during the reign of Shah Ismail (907–930 AH), Makran was not yet fully integrated into the Safavid domain. Historical records suggest that it came under Safavid sovereignty during the reign of Shah Tahmasp (930–982 AH). Furthermore, Makran served as a vast buffer zone situated between the primary Portuguese holdings in the Persian Gulf and their ports and islands in India.

The specific role of the Makran coastal dwellers in Safavid-Portuguese relations is a subject worthy of profound investigation. Analyzing the multifaceted dimensions of this issue, one may hypothesize that since conquering Makran was difficult for the Safavids, while controlling its ports was highly beneficial for the Portuguese, the two powers initially held somewhat convergent interests regarding the Makran inhabitants. However, as Safavid authority gradually extended into Makran, the long-standing struggle of the Baloch against the Portuguese—and specifically the confrontational stance of the Safavid government toward Portugal during the reign of Shah Abbas (996–1038 AH)—fostered a synergy and cooperation between the Makran coastal dwellers and the Safavid state against the Portuguese.

This cooperation ultimately led to the defeat and retreat of the Portuguese from the southern coasts and islands of Iran. The involvement of the Baloch in favor of the Safavids is evident during the expulsion of the Portuguese from Hormuz and other islands, a fact corroborated by contemporary historical reports. During this period, the Makran coasts were under the direct authority of Shah Abbas, and the Makrani or Baloch fighting forces were mobilized by the Safavid army. For instance, a group of Baloch riflemen, commanded by Malek Ikhtiaruddin, participated in the Safavid campaign to conquer Baghdad in 1033 AH. It can be inferred from these events that segments of the Baloch forces also participated in the liberation of Hormuz Island, given its close proximity to the Makran coasts and its location within the Baloch sphere of influence.

Historical accounts also document the Baloch presence in conflicts against the Portuguese in the Makran coastal regions. Nasir bin Murshid, a leader of the Ya'rubi dynasty of Oman, following the Portuguese defeat in Hormuz, incited the Baloch—who held deep animosity toward the Portuguese—to launch attacks on Portuguese positions in the northern reaches of the Sea of Oman. During the battles between the Omani tribes and the Portuguese in Muscat, the Baloch served as vital military support, providing sailors, ship commanders, and soldiers to the rulers of Oman. Even after the liberation of Muscat, when certain rulers on the East African coast sought the assistance of the Omani ruler to expel the Portuguese, the Omani leadership turned to the large-scale recruitment of Baloch forces. Consequently, the Baloch rose against the Portuguese even in East Africa, serving as mercenaries and soldiers for the Omani rulers.

The protracted struggles of the Baloch against the Portuguese, which fostered intense enmity, clearly demonstrate their willingness to collaborate with any rival or enemy of the Portuguese. During this era, having already accepted Safavid sovereignty, their sustained resistance contributed significantly to the depletion of Portuguese naval and terrestrial strength. Their steadfast resistance in the Makran coastal regions even deprived the Portuguese of the opportunity to establish further bases along the southern Iranian coast. Furthermore, it conveyed to the Portuguese that the people of this region possessed an unparalleled spirit of resistance, which psychologically demoralized them and led to a sense of despair regarding any further advancement or permanent presence in southern Iran.

Had it not been for the continuous resistance and combat waged by the Baloch of the Makran coasts, the Portuguese would have undoubtedly established powerful strongholds in the Makran ports. Such a development would have allowed the Portuguese to retreat to these bases after their expulsion from Hormuz, thereby creating a dual threat to the Safavids: first, by using these bases to launch renewed attempts to reclaim Hormuz, and second, by leveraging the unique geographical position of the Makran coasts to make their final expulsion nearly impossible.

By Soroush Ramezanifar