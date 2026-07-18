‘TPO puts emphasis on development of regional trade, export’

TEHRAN- The Deputy of Commercial Services at the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran described the signing of the protocol for regional connectivity and transit facilitation between the Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan as an effective step in developing regional trade, increasing non-oil exports, and strengthening Iran's position in regional transit corridors.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Seyyed Mohammad Sadegh Qanadzadeh, referring to the importance of this regional transit agreement, stated: The development of transit cooperation between Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan is a significant step towards strengthening regional trade, reducing transportation costs, and increasing the country's export capacity to target markets.

He emphasized the role of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran in creating the necessary infrastructure to facilitate trade, remove obstacles facing economic actors, and strengthen the presence of Iranian exporters in regional markets. He added: Establishing sustainable transportation routes and facilitating transit processes are crucial factors in increasing the competitiveness of Iranian goods and developing non-oil exports.

The Deputy of Commercial Services at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran continued: This trilateral agreement can provide the groundwork for utilizing shared economic capacities, developing trade cooperation, increasing exports of goods and engineering and technical services, as well as creating new opportunities for joint production and exports to third countries.

Qanadzadeh, pointing to the economic capacities of Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan, clarified: Tajikistan, as one of Iran's target markets for regional trade, and Afghanistan, as a connecting link between Central Asia and South Asia, hold a special position in developing economic cooperation. Strengthening transport links among the three countries can help increase trade exchanges, develop regional value chains, and enhance Iran's role in the international transit network.

This official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran further stated: The operational implementation of this agreement requires continued coordination among responsible bodies, removing customs and border barriers, developing transportation services, and creating suitable platforms for greater private sector participation. Achieving these goals can pave the way for sustainable trade growth, increased economic interactions, and greater utilization of regional capacities.

In conclusion, he considered the signing of the protocol for regional connectivity between Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan as an effective step towards developing non-oil exports, strengthening Iran's position in the region's trade corridors, and creating new opportunities for economic actors in the three countries.

It is worth noting that the protocol for regional connectivity and transit facilitation between Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan was signed July 15, 2026, in Mashhad. This agreement, which resulted from a trilateral meeting of transport officials from the three countries, was aimed at developing regional cooperation, enhancing transit capacities, facilitating cargo movement, and strengthening economic ties among the parties.

EF/MA