Iran highlights culture as key to peace at BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

TEHRAN- Iranian Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi has stressed the pivotal role of culture in promoting peace, stability and closer ties among nations, saying it can serve as a common language for addressing global challenges.

Javadi made the remarks while representing the Islamic Republic of Iran at the 11th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting, which was held in Bhopal, India, on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, Javadi expressed appreciation to the Indian government for hosting the event and said culture and art provide an important means for nations to learn about and understand one another.

“In today’s world, if we are seeking peace, tranquility and solutions to economic and political problems, culture can be the only common and effective language among nations,” he said.

The Iranian official also held meetings with culture ministers and representatives of BRICS member states on the sidelines of the gathering, exchanging views on ways to expand cultural and artistic cooperation and strengthen interaction among the participating countries.

Javadi was officially received by Indian Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who welcomed the Iranian deputy minister by presenting him with a turquoise-colored shawl. The traditional gesture is regarded in India as a symbol of appreciation and respect for distinguished guests and senior dignitaries.

Iran’s participation in the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the expansion of cultural and artistic exchanges among BRICS members and underscore the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering greater understanding and cooperation among nations.

The two-day meeting was held on August 8 and 9 under the theme “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” as part of India’s BRICS activities. The gathering brought together culture ministers and senior officials from the member states to discuss ways of advancing cultural cooperation within the group.

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in September, where leaders of the member states are expected to discuss a broad range of issues concerning cooperation among the group’s members.

Photo: Iranian Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi (R) and Indian Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shake hands during the 11th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Bhopal, India, on August 8, 2026.

SAB/