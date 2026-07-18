Iran water polo defeat Thailand at Asian Age Group Championships 2026

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Thailand 17-8 at the 12th Asian Age Group Championships on Saturday.

Iran had started the campaign with a 17-11 loss against Japan on Friday.

The Iranian team will play Hong Kong on Sunday.

The competitions are being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 17–25, 2026, featuring swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming.

The best young athletes from across Asia come together to compete, inspire, and chase their dreams on the continental stage.