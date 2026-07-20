Iran water polo down Singapore at 2026 Asian Age Group Championships

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Singapore 29-4 at the 12th Asian Age Group Championships on Monday.

Iran had started the campaign with a loss against Japan on Friday but defeated Thailand and Hong Kong.

The competitions are being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 17–25, 2026, featuring swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming.

The best young athletes from across Asia come together to compete, inspire, and chase their dreams on the continental stage.