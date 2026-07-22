Iran water polo fail to advance to Asian Age Group Championships SFs

TEHRAN – Iran water polo lost to China 10-6 at the 12th Asian Age Group Championships on Wednesday.

The team failed to book their place in the competition’s semifinals.

Iran lost to Japan, Kazakhstan and China and defeated Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The competitions are being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 17–25, 2026, featuring swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming.

The best young athletes from across Asia come together to compete, inspire, and chase their dreams on the continental stage.