Iran's Gholami storms to 2026 Asian Age Group Championships gold

TEHRAN - Iranian swimmer Mohammadmahdi Gholami produced a sensational performance to capture the 100m butterfly gold medal at the 12th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships underway in Bangkok, Thailand.

After advancing to the final, Gholami delivered a brilliant swim, clocking 54.51 seconds to claim the Asian title. Swimmers from Sri Lanka and Vietnam finished second and third, respectively.

The triumph was all the more impressive considering Gholami had qualified for the final in fifth place with a time of 55.46 seconds. In the championship race, he slashed nearly a full second off his preliminary mark to surge to the top of the podium.

The gold medal continues the young Iranian's remarkable rise on the international stage. Gholami previously emerged as the most decorated member of Iran's delegation at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, winning two gold medals, and also claimed a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Gholami's victory also marked Iran's first gold medal at this year's Asian Age Group Swimming Championships, providing a major boost for the country's campaign in Bangkok.

The 12th Asian Age Group Championships 2026 are being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 17–25, 2026, featuring swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming.

The best young athletes from across Asia come together to compete, inspire, and chase their dreams on the continental stage. Bangkok is set to host a week full of passion, performance, and unforgettable moments.