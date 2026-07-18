Most complex overhaul of South Pars platforms underway

TEHRAN- As the annual overhaul season begins at the shared South Pars gas field, planning is underway to maintain stable gas production. Following damage to several domestic gas refineries during recent conflicts, ensuring maximum readiness of South Pars platforms for this winter has become more critical than ever.

Alireza Sarmadi, Production and Operations Manager at Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the giant gas field, outlined this year's unique approach to maintenance, operational challenges, and the program's role in securing over 70% of Iran's gas supply.

He stated that the overhaul of offshore platforms, a key operational program during the warm season, began as scheduled and is proceeding according to the approved timeline. However, this year's plan has a distinguishing feature: due to damage sustained by some gas refineries during the conflicts, the need to maintain stable gas supply and manage production capacity has made timely overhauls doubly important. Thus, it is necessary to reduce platform downtime while executing maintenance with greater precision, quality, and operational discipline.

"We face two simultaneous missions this year: maintaining stable gas production to meet national grid demand, and preparing all production platforms for maximum operational readiness in the cold season," Sarmadi emphasized.

The overhaul operations began in early April and are expected to conclude by mid-September. A total of 20 gas platforms are scheduled for maintenance, with several already successfully completed and the rest proceeding according to plan. Activities include technical inspections, repair of process and rotating equipment, safety tests, instrumentation calibration, electrical system repairs, and preventive maintenance to ensure equipment reliability.

This year's overhaul is more compressed due to limited processing capacity following refinery damage—long platform shutdowns are not possible. The program has been redesigned to reduce production downtime while maintaining quality and safety standards.

Logistical constraints pose additional challenges. Continued air travel restrictions, especially helicopter flights to offshore platforms, complicate personnel and equipment movement. Gulf weather conditions also affect operations at times. Despite these hurdles, precise planning and dedicated staff have kept the program on track.

Timely supply of parts and strategic equipment was another critical focus. Relying on domestic technical expertise, Iranian manufacturers, and proper supply chain management, the company has successfully managed these challenges.

Sarmadi stressed that energy supply stability depends not only on production capacity but also on demand management. Consumer cooperation in consumption management is essential for navigating the winter season successfully.

Coordinated efforts are underway between the Oil Ministry, National Iranian Oil Company, Pars Oil and Gas Company, and National Gas Company to restore damaged refineries to operation, with part of their capacity already restored. However, full recovery of lost capacity in the short term is not feasible, making the readiness of South Pars production platforms more vital than ever.

This year's overhaul program is precisely designed to ensure all operational platforms enter the peak consumption season with maximum reliability and technical readiness.

South Pars remains responsible for over 70% of Iran's gas supply, playing a decisive role in energy security, grid stability, and the continuation of economic activities. All technical, operational, and management capacities are being deployed to sustain production, enhance facility reliability, and maximize platform readiness for the challenging winter ahead.

MA