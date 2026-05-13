Iranian violinist to perform with TV BRICS International Symphony Orchestra in Russia

TEHRAN – Iranian violinist Amin Ghafari has been invited to join the TV BRICS International Symphony Orchestra for an upcoming concert in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“The concert is set for June and there will be other soloists from China in the orchestra as well,” he was quoted as saying by Mehr.

According to Ghafari, this is his seventh experience performing as a soloist with top-tier orchestras in Europe.

One of the prominent violinists in Iran, Ghafari has been a member of Iran’s National Orchestra and Tehran Symphony Orchestra. He is also proficient in playing the santur.

He has held concerts at the Allegro Vivo Academy in Austria and Kronberg in Germany, where he also attended workshops with Professor Bijan Khadem Misagh, Prof. Boris Kushnir and his mentor, Prof. Igor Petrusevski, who has the main influence on his performance.

Ghafari has so far performed in the international arena as a soloist with the Suk Chamber Orchestra in the Masquerade Hall at the Krumlov Festival, the Russian Kaliningrad Orchestra and the Baku Philharmonic Orchestra. Last October, he performed with the North Czech Philharmonic Orchestra in Prague, Czech Republic.

Last year, the Iranian musician received a gold medal from the Osaka International Music Competitions in Japan. He has also published a book titled “The Best Ways to Practice Khachaturian Concerto.”

The TV BRICS International Symphony Orchestra was established in 2023 on the basis of the TV BRICS International Media Network to promote the achievements of the BRICS countries in the field of culture, musical art, and classical music in the global media space.

The orchestra’s musicians are a team with a renewable international composition, which includes the best musicians in the world.

The orchestra’s repertoire combines the traditions of Russian and foreign classics with the national music of the BRICS countries in various styles and genres. In its work, the orchestra pays tribute to the diversity of musical trends.

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