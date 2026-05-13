“Doctor Faustus” on stage at Tehran Theater Complex

TEHRAN – Tehran Theater Complex is hosting the performance of the play “Doctor Faustus” written by Christopher Marlowe at its Medea Hall.

Directed by Mehdi Asgharian, the 55-minute play has Ali Mahmoudi, Reyhaneh Kiamari, Saeideh Rohani, Yasamin Parsa, Dayan Alinia, Bahar Abdolrahimi, and Taha Mohammadi in the cast, among others.

“The Tragical History of the Life and Death of Doctor Faustus,” commonly referred to simply as “Doctor Faustus,” is an Elizabethan tragedy, based on German stories about a scholar who sells his soul to the devil in exchange for magical power.

Written in the late 16th century and first performed around 1594, the play follows Faustus’s rise as a magician through his pact with Lucifer—facilitated by the demon Mephistopheles—and his ultimate downfall as he fails to repent before his damnation.

“Doctor Faustus” blends classical tragedy with Elizabethan drama. Thematically, it explores ambition, the limits of knowledge, Christian theology, and Renaissance humanism. Critics have long debated its stance on Calvinist predestination and its reflection of Reformation-era anxieties.

The play has had a lasting influence, inspiring adaptations across the stage, film, and other media. Performances have been associated with supernatural legends since the 17th century, and the characters of Faustus and Mephistopheles remain iconic figures in Western literature.

“Doctor Faustus” will remain on stage through May 20 at the Tehran Theater Complex, located at No. 3, Farhangi Alley, Vesal Shirazi St., Enghelab Ave.

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