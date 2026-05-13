Tourism identified as Iran’s fastest path to national wealth creation

TEHRAN – Aladdin Rafizadeh, Iranian Vice President and Head of the Administrative and Recruitment Organization, has described the tourism sector as one of the most cost-effective, high-yielding, and rapid paths toward generating national wealth and bolstering social capital.

Rafizadeh emphasized that tourism plays a pivotal role in driving economic prosperity across various regions of the country, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Rafiezadeh characterized the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts as much more than a mere cultural or executive body. “In the architecture of national governance, this ministry stands as a primary pillar of Iran’s historical and cultural identity, a driver of balanced territorial development, and a generator of social hope,” he stated.

Highlighting the ministry’s role in international relations, the Vice President noted that the ministry is a fundamental organ for safeguarding Iran’s civilizational identity and strengthening cultural diplomacy, while simultaneously fostering local economies and creating sustainable employment.

The official further pointed to the vast potential of handicrafts in the people-centered economy. He noted that rural and nomadic handicrafts represent significant economic assets for micro-employment and native entrepreneurship. "Safeguarding our historical and cultural heritage is a national and civilizational responsibility," Rafizadeh said, adding that enhancing the ministry's managerial and executive capabilities is an unavoidable necessity for the smart utilization of these vast national assets.

In a notable part of his speech, Rafizadeh praised the ministry’s decision to keep museums and historical sites open to the public during the recent period of aggression and wartime conditions.

He described the move as a wise and responsible decision, stating: “The continuity of activities in cultural and historical centers under such circumstances is a symbol of cultural resilience, a means of maintaining social cohesion, and a boost to the public spirit of the society.”

Concluding his remarks, the Vice President highlighted that administrative reform and enhancing public satisfaction are top priorities for the 14th government.

He stressed that transforming the country’s administrative system requires rationality, expert analysis, process reform, and the involvement of elites, affirming that the government is following a problem-oriented approach to achieve these structural evolutions.

Iran, often described as the cradle of civilization, offers a breathtaking tapestry of history and geography that few countries can match. Home to 28 UNESCO World Heritage sites, the nation boasts an architectural legacy spanning millennia—from the majestic ruins of Persepolis and the ancient mud-brick alleys of Yazd to the intricate, turquoise-domed mosques of Isfahan.

Beyond its urban treasures, Iran’s diverse topography transforms it into a four-season destination; travelers can experience skiing in the snow-capped Alborz Mountains while others simultaneously bask in the subtropical warmth of the Persian Gulf islands or trek through the surreal Kalut formations of the Lut Desert, one of the hottest places on Earth. Beyond its physical landmarks, the true essence of Iranian tourism lies in its world-renowned tradition of hospitality and its vibrant living culture.

For many international visitors, the genuine warmth of the Iranian people and the sophistication of Persian cuisine are the most memorable highlights of their journey, often bridging cultural divides and fostering a deeper understanding of the region. In recent years, the country has increasingly pivoted toward tourism as a vital non-oil economic sector, focusing on easing visa requirements and promoting specialized niches such as medical, religious, and eco-tourism. With its unique blend of ancient heritage, exquisite handicrafts, and a strategic position on the historic Silk Road, Iran continues to hold immense potential as one of the world's most compelling and authentic travel destinations.

SAB/